September 2012 sees Council signing off on $25 million budget and discussions for an upscale hotel at Silver Sands site

Council poised to approve $25 million budget, stable tax rate

Borrowing for the agreement that created MAST Academy to serve local high school students and hasten upgrades for the Key Biscayne K-8 Center will only cost the Village a touch over $200,000 in its fiscal year 2013 budget.

FY 2013 runs from October 1 through September 30, 2013.

Village Council members held their first budget hearing on September 11 and will vote to adopt a budget on September 25 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Last week's discussion highlighted new details about spending on the school projects, as well as several other new initiatives: a new two-person motorcycle police unit to patrol the Rickenbacker Causeway, Council-funded community information and traffic study endeavors, enhanced code enforcement and landscape maintenance, planned improvements to the Village Green, a Fire-Rescue restructuring and more.

Through it all, the Council left the tax rate the same -- $3.20 per $1,000 of property value, or $3,200 for the local part of the bill for the owner of a $1 million home, with other taxes paid to Miami-Dade County and the County School District – and confirmed salary raises for many employees.

With proposed spending just over $25 million - a 2.5 percent increase over the $24.4 million FY 2012 budget – Gilbert pointed to revenues over expenditures around $1.43 million, which local leaders can discuss using for various projects in their Capital Improvements Plan.

Rotary Club of Key Biscayne gives grants, scholarship awards

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation recently gave a total of $18,800 in grants and $5,000 in scholarships.

Grant recipients included Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library, Inc., Key Biscayne K-8 Center PTA, Association for Retarded Citizens, South Florida, ARISE Foundation, Miami Children's Chorus, Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, Inc., Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade Committee, Inc., Coconut Grove Cares, Key Biscayne Historical and Heritage Society, Michael Scholz Memorial Charitable Fund, New Life Family Shelter, Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Buen Pastor Program of St. Agnes Church, Save-Our-Sisters Breast Cancer Awareness, Art Heart.

Scholarship recipients were Raymond Scales, Paul Kopp Memorial Scholarship; Anna Koehnk, Nicaragua Service Project Scholarship; Dayana Barrientos and Raenne Beddoe.

Upscale hotel still a possibility at Silver Sands site

It is looking more and more like renowned Aman Resorts will be out as a player in the affront to build a luxury boutique hotel and residences on the Silver Sands Beach Resort site, but reps for the property say an "upper-scale, five-star" hotel and homes is still possible.

The parties will likely come to a decision next month. Ken Smuts from Coastal Construction, the contractor Silver Sands owners are working with to pursue redevelopment of the property, showed the Village Council renderings of a 40-room hotel and 38 residences he described as an "ultra-luxury" project. However, he also told the Council Aman reps - who made a very well-received presentation to local leaders in June about turning the site into one of their exclusive "creative and elegant" resorts - seem to be backing away out of fears the location does not fit their specialty of exotic, faraway destinations.

Council members – who had liked not only the cache and quality of Aman but its commitment to enhance and complement the communities in which it operates -- said they want Mayor Frank Caplan to keep meeting with the Silver Sands team to try to create a development proposal that works for both the property owner and Village.

As Council member Robert Gusman re-marked, "Unfortunately, you gave us the Rolls Royce, and now we're looking at a Jaguar. I'd love to see Aman, but if it's not, I'd love to see something that's nice as a hotel."

Diamonds on the Key in the spotlight

90th Birthday party

Aging sewage plant raises concerns

Village Council members are reaching out for more information on what they fear is a looming disaster -- a Virginia Key sewage treatment plant that is crying out for repairs. Council member Mayra Peña Lindsay brought up the issue at an August 28 meeting, referencing a document sent to Council members about problems at the plant.

Peña Lindsay noted the report states the Environmental Protection Agency has been citing the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department with serious violations since at least 2008: "From the report we got from the EPA, it does not look like affirmative actions have been taken to address many of these violations.

Beach cleanup

