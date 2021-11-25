Since the first settlers of the Plymouth Colony shared a feast with the Wampanoag tribe, Americans have celebrated a time of thanks in the fall. Traditionally the food was fish from the sea, cranberries from bogs, harvested corn and squash, and venison. Over the centuries it has evolved to include a variety of many different traditions.

For Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Chief Resilience Officer, Thanksgiving is shared with his mother, sisters and their sons and daughters.

“Usually we get together down here in Miami, but this year we are going up to New York to see my sister and her tribe on their turf,” Samimy said. “We like to prepare (the meal) together and then try new ways of cooking the turkey. Last year ,we fried the bird for the first time, and that turned out awesome, fast and tasty and easy.”

He also tried a new gluten-free stuffing recipe for his mother, using kasha, celery, green apples, chestnuts and ground sausage.

“It came out better than I thought it would, I’ll try it again this year, but I don't really remember exactly how I made it, so hopefully it will turn out as good,” Samimy added.

When the family gathers in the Miami area for Thanksgiving -- the wind is right -- Samimy tries to get in a kite surfing session to “get my frame of mind just right and build up a hearty appetite.”

“This year I may be just chopping firewood instead of kiting,” he said. “Best thing about it all is just getting together with family and having good cheer."

Jocelyne Moussavou, chief of staff for the Village of Key Biscayne, has recently undergone multiple life-altering events that led to establishing new traditions, one of which is to observe family Thanksgiving in a cabin in the woods.

“We rent a family-sized cabin in either New Hampshire, Maine or Massachusetts that can accommodate 13-15 people,” Moussavou said, including children ranging from age 2 to 12..

The highlight of Thanksgiving is just being able to gather under one roof, eat, drink and express their gratitude for each other. This year she is planning a special celebratory adult beverage of apple cider prosecco in glasses rimmed in sugar and cinnamon.

Moussavou’s family is Gabonese-Americans, and one of their traditional dishes involves cooking cassava with a protein such as chicken or salt fish, eggplant and spices. The dish is referred to as “Feuilles de Manioc.”

The dish is served over rice or with plantains. A traditional version of the recipe can be found by clicking here.

“Thanksgiving is all about gratitude and recognition for the abundance that my family and I have experienced in health, financial and professional settings,” Moussavou said. “I look forward to establishing traditions and memories that will hopefully groom our younger family (for) generations.”

Key Biscayne’s Fire Chief, Eric Lang’s favorite thing about Thanksgiving is also family bonding together over the meal

“I have been on shift for many Thanksgivings working in the fire station, but more recently have been at home with my family,” Lang said. “I try to visit with our personnel, or at least call those on duty to thank them for the work they do on behalf of the Village. I thank them for being away from their families on Thanksgiving Day.”

Thanksgiving Day at the fire station is always fun, he said. Family members of the firefighter paramedics on duty often come to the station to celebrate. Whether at home or at the station, Chief Lang said, “Thanksgiving dinner is an amazing time to reflect on all of the things to be grateful for.”

A few years ago, the fire crew stuffed a turkey with rice and beans; it was such a hit, it has become a tradition.

“Take your favorite rice and beans recipe and stuff the turkey prior to cooking. Rub it with your favorite spices, close the turkey with string to keep the beans and rice in, then finish with strips of bacon that cover the top, attaching them with toothpicks,” he said.

Lang said his job provides him with regular reminders of how fragile life -- and that we all should be grateful every day.

“Each year an amazing family reaches out to me the week before Thanksgiving,” Lang said. “Their youngest son had a near death experience (14 years ago) and our firefighter paramedics were involved with the rescue. It is ... an amazing reminder to me to be thankful each year. I am proud that Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and our personnel can have such an awesome impact on a single family.”

No matter what your family’s Thanksgiving tradition involves -- a traditional turkey dinner; breaking out family recipes for the meal; watching the Macy’s Parade on TV from NYC; or watching a pre- or post-meal football game on TV -- reflect, as these Village officials do, on the diverse community that makes Key Biscayne such a special place to live.