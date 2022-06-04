Sewer overflows due to flooding from No Name storm triggers no swimming advisory from Bill Baggs north

Due to the heavy rainfalls from the No Name storm, which brought torrential rains and flooding to most of Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WSAD) issued a No-Swim Advisory, which includes Key Biscayne.

The advisory covers from Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, north to the Venetian Causeway, from the mainland to the west to the beaches on the east.

Due to the advisory, Virginia Key Beach will be closed until further notice.

The No-Swim advisory also informs the public to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

In a on Saturday afternoon press release, WSAD said the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, is currently receiving more than 310 million gallons of wastewater and rainwater.

The usual annual average daily flow is 143 million gallons.

“The impacts of the more than 11 inches of precipitation experienced during this severe weather event have led to a wastewater overflow at the facility. Although the overflow is to the ground at the treatment plant site, it has the potential to mix with flood waters at the facility and flow towards adjacent surface waters,” the department said in their press release.

WSAD advised residents to help to mitigate wastewater overflows by decreasing water consumption to the extent possible while the storm and flooding are ongoing, to lessen the burden on the wastewater system.

Sampling will be conducted by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources for the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.