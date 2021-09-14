Share the Boo back for a third year of giving

Back in 2019, Isabel del Valle McGuinness, then an eighth grader at MAST Academy, started an initiative she called “Share the Boo” with a simple objective: collect new or used Halloween costumes to give to kids in Liberty City.

The COVID pandemic, while altering the 2020 effort, did not deter del Valle, who found a way to collect enough candy to donate 400 pre-made bags of Halloween candy.

For 2021, del Valle is back collecting costumes, and has expanded Share the Boo to three events. The conscientious young student said she believes it’s important for kids to enjoy a break from reality, pretending to be whoever they want during a holiday known for making fantasy come true.

The first event requires about 100 costumes for Motivational Edge at the end of September. The second event will be at the Tacolcy Center in mid-October, and for that, del Valle wants to raise “a minimum” of 200 costumes. The third event will be at the Lotus House, which will require approximately 200 costumes.

Share the Boo also needs to raise enough goodies to prepare bags of candy to distribute to the kids, del Valle said.

If you want to jump on the Share the Boo train, drop off or mail the candy - or costumes - to Isabel Del Valle McGuinness , 121 Crandon Blvd, Apt. 457, Key Biscayne.

Share the Boo also has drop-off boxes at the Key Biscayne Community Center, The Islander News office at 104 Crandon Blvd, 3rd floor and at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church on Harbor Drive.

Have questions? Email del Valle ShareTheBoo@Gmail.com or call (786) 483-9154 or (786) 973-4748. Follow @ShareTheBoo to follow updates on Instagram.