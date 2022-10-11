For the fourth year in a row, Isabel del Valle McGuinness has bestowed upon children the gift of a joy-filled Halloween, ensuring with each passing year that memories are able to be made by sharing the love and “sharing the boo”.

After spearheading this initiative in the eighth grade, the current MAST Academy junior’s goal has remained the same: Give back to her community.

Upon seeing an Instagram post about a similar venture where Halloween costumes were collected and donated, McGuinness knew that the idea would be beneficial in her own community, specifically the Key’s sister community, Liberty City.

After speaking to her mom about her idea back in 2018, they spoke to the Chief Press Foundation, which connected her to an amazing abundance of programs, allowing her dream to fully come to fruition. At the beginning of McGuinness’ venture, Share the Boo sent the costumes solely to Miami Children’s Initiative. Now, the program has spread its outreach to an array of other initiatives within the Miami area.

McGuinness, who plans to continue the program until she graduates, hopes to attract younger kids in high school and middle school to help continue the program’s legacy after she embarks on her college career.

Share the Boo’s upcoming events are quickly approaching. The first one, the Motivational Edge event, will be on October 23 and include 100 kids. The largest will host 400 families at the Belafonte Tacolcy Center on October 29. There will also be an event for 280 kids at Lotus House drop-off.

The “ask “from McGuinness and Share the Boo is for Key Biscayne families is for a donation of new or used Halloween costumes ranging from toddler sizing to that of 11-12 year olds. Information on the needed costumes requests can be found by clicking here.

The program’s drop-off boxes are located at 121 Crandon Blvd., Apt 457, and at MAST.