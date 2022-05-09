Recently, the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary and friends of the park gathered to unveil the two new rocking chairs placed on the porch of the Lighthouse Keepers Cottage in Bill Baggs State Park.

Several months ago, Jeanette Turici noticed the rocking chairs were in ill repair and spent several weeks getting the best rocking chairs delivered to the park with a plaque on the front of one chair in tribute to the former park manager, Art Yerian. The other chair’s plaque was in tribute to his wife, Liz, who worked by his side at the park.

The American Legion and Auxiliary donated the rocking chairs.

Liz shared fun stories of their lives at the park, living in one of the resident homes, and enjoying the animal visitors to their home from time to time. She will also remember her husband’s love for the park, all visitors, and the park staff. Liz Yerian will soon move a little north of Key Biscayne to be with their daughter and childrens.

Also, Sally Brody, a long-time Key resident, fondly remembered times when she and her husband Cliff stayed for a few months at times with their motor home at a resident home while going on trips across the USA.

A big thanks to Jeanette for helping keep up memories of the Lighthouse Keepers Cottage for all families to visit from Key Biscayne and others and visitors from off the island.