Short film about life of Bill Baggs, wins Emmy Award for Nature Center’s Theodora Long

Theodora Long chuckled when asked if the recent double Emmy award for her short film, "The Life of Bill Baggs," made her feel somewhat like Mary Tyler Moore or Betty White, who, between them, grabbed a dozen of the iconic gold statuettes.

"Not quite," she said, "but I do feel it's a huge accomplishment for me, kind of a stay-home mother who got involved in a lot of things. Winning an Emmy for just starting a story and taking the concept to film. ... It was my story to tell."

Long, the 32-year executive director of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center at the north end of Crandon Park, turned her first endeavor as an executive producer into double victories for editor and director Patrick and Anne Longstreth, the writers for the 27-minute documentary shown on Miami's WLRN TV.

Awards were handed out during the recent 46th annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards gala at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. Suncoast is a chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The story of Bill Baggs had, for many years, piqued Long's curiosity during her daily commutes to Key Biscayne to work at the park.

"I never met him," said Long, who lives in a historical house on the banks of the Miami River. "Why is his name part of this park? I always wondered. I didn't grow up in Miami, so I didn't know much about the background.

"Who is Bill Baggs? That's what led us wanting (to look further into his life)."

The film, based on the book, "A Nervous Man Shouldn't Be Here in the First Place: The Life of Bill Baggs," follows a nearly 13-year journey by writer Amy Paige Condon, a former Dade County resident now living in Savannah, Ga., who told the story of Baggs, one of the most influential newspaper columnists and editors during the mid-20th Century as he typed six columns a week for two decades, mostly in his Miami News office.

Baggs joined the paper in 1946 and three years later he became its leading news columnist. By 1957, he was the youngest newspaper editor in the nation, and made his mark in that role for 12 years before dying from pneumonia in January of 1969 at age 45.

A huge supporter of the local community and protecting the environment, Baggs helped convince Mrs. Elena Santeiro Garcia, widow of Cuban Sen. Jose Alemon, to come down on her price (from $6 million to $3 million) for the plot of land that is now the state park. He then had to persuade political heavyweights in Tallahassee to commit to the funding.

Baggs had written Mrs. Garcia a note in 1967, which read: "Long after you and I have left this old green planet, children and their parents who cannot afford the private clubs will find a healthy and economical pleasure on the lovely beach front which is to become the property of the people. ... You can save it if you want to."

The park was named for Baggs in 1974.

Long said she marvels at how much Baggs accomplished in his short life, including his early years in Georgia as a Class Valedictorian, a football standout, and then volunteering for the U.S. Army Air Force, and serving as a bombardier over Europe, where he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross.

The film includes historic footage, dozens of newspaper clippings from his 3,000 columns, and Condon's scenic tour of Miami -- areas that can be connected to Baggs' volume of work, and other areas that never got the chance to be preserved or enhanced due to his untimely death.

"He talked about good urban design, and how does it affect the guy down on Flagler Street?" Condon says in the film.

Baggs had a huge role in editorializing his political viewpoints -- even going to Vietnam twice -- to persuade leaders to halt the conflict (which resulted in both positive and negative acceptance). He once was partly responsible for getting Martin Luther King out of jail; he was a key to desegregating public schools in Miami; and he became such friends with the Kennedy family, he even had a phone line in his home straight to the White House, his sons said.

According to reports, the now-defunct Miami News had a front row seat to the Cuban Revolution, Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Baggs provided the scoop on the Soviet Union's buildup of missile launch sites there, thanks to his friendship with President John F. Kennedy.

The film was important for historical reasons, Long said, to educate those living on Key Biscayne and in Miami, and all of the visitors to the park from around the globe. And, to further honor a local champion of the community.

Long said she "provided the money to make it happen," hiring Condon (who was masterful in the narration) to tell the story, and also the Longstreths to write, edit and direct the film, which was shown at the Miami Film Festival and on PBS.

"I produce a lot of things (such as festivals) over the years, but this is my first film," said Long, who could not attend the awards presentation because it conflicted with the annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center Festival, a critical fundraiser.

The film, which took about six months to produce, was nominated for the honor in September.

"It was a lot of work, but we were delighted to receive the Emmy award," Long said.

Now, everyone should be able to answer the question in the film: Who was Bill Baggs?