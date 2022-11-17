Marine Stadium reviewed by committee

The 6,600 seat Miami Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway occupies 400 acres of land along the bay. It’s been host to international boat races, fishing tournaments, various concerts, and performances by the Miami Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it is the subject of scrutiny by some who feel it is not as profitable as it should be for the City of Miami, who owns it.

Stuart Sorg, committee chair, said that two options under consideration are sale of the land to a private investor for construction of a high-rise condominium and development of the site as a world class marina.

According to Mr. Sorg, the property could pour $30 million into the city’s coffers if sold, or $250,000 annually if used to capacity as a marina.

Dyan Fried and Steven Simon wedding

Dyan Fried and Steven Simon were married on November 6 at Temple Israel. A reception followed at the Temple.

The bride is the daughter of Mort and Joy Fried of Key Biscayne. The bridegroom is the son of Bill and Terry Simon of Park Forest, IL.

The couple honeymooned in Europe. They will make their home on Harbor Lane.

Redskins tie first place Patriots

Thanks to the 12:30 p.m. starting time for Saturday’s University of Miami game, the Key Biscayne flag football games started on time. Other players included Franz Tarafa, Alex Warner, Tim Figueredo, Brad Craybill and Stacey Greene.

Coffee with the president

Only a chosen few got even a peek at President Ronald Reagan while he was in Miami on November 16 and 17. A special invitation, however, was extended to approximately 40 Reagan supporters to have coffee and danish with the president, November 17.

Key Biscayner Roberto Cambó was among those who received the personalized invitation. Mr. Cambó headed the President’s efforts to get Latin votes during the 1980 presidential election.

According to Mr. Cambó, the president is looking towards 1984. “He will run again — definitely. He is already seeking help with friends in Florida,” Mr. Cambó said.

More Superstars

A $425,000, two-year contract to host the 1983 and 1984 Superstars show went before the County Commission Tuesday for approval.

Taping of the show is scheduled for February 1983 and February 1984. Events will feature the men’s and women’s Superstars finals and the Superteams. Participants will hail from many athletic fields, not just one, and will be selected in late December.

A change in television airing schedule to a 2:30 p.m time slot rather than the previous 1 p.m. slot will put the Superstars closer to prime TV time. The change will add an estimated three million viewers to the 13.2 million people who viewed the show in 1981 and 1982 on NBC.

Don’t forget to bring the giraffe

Moving can be such a neck ache! Lyndon, however, keeps his chin up. Lyndon is the last giraffe to transfer from Crandon Park Zoo to the new Metro Zoo.

Metro Zoo officials say Lyndon presently awaits the remodeling of his new home — a lovely island surrounded by a moat and inhabited by all of his old Key Biscayne chums.

Work anniversary

Beginning his second year as vice president of Key Biscayne Bank, Carlos J. Santa Maria says Key Biscayne is exactly the kind of community he had wanted to work in. Mr. Santa Maria, a U.S. citizen, was educated and graduated from University in Seville, Spain. He has 10 years experience in banking finance and is in charge of loans for Key Biscayne Bank.

No parking signs

A request by the Key Biscayne Police Team, in conjunction with the Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers’ Association, has recently made possible the placement of proper “no parking” signs along the south side of Seaview Drive bordering the L’Esplanade Mall.

Sonya Corvette of the taxpayers’ association said the police were very cooperative in getting the new signs up. “This issue was very important since our neighbors on Seaview were not able to egress without the danger of a collision.”

Local mom wears many hats

Who says the skills of a housewife can’t be utilized in a business career? Elizabeth Read, who is married to Gordon Read and mom to Aaron, Jeff, and Jan, will be using her new skills as lawyer and owner of her own legal firm.

“I found I was interested in law. It was something I could do for as long as I was physically able, with the freedom to work beyond retirement,” Mrs. Read said of her decision to become a lawyer.

Childbirth awareness

Preparation for expectant parents is being taught by The Childbirth Awareness League of Miami at the Key Biscayne Health Club. Participants learn about the Lamaze method breathing, relaxation and body conditioning.

