Signup assistance available for those needing to renew their annual Rickenbacker Causeway pass

Make sure to beat the Sept. 30 deadline at causewaystoll.com to renew your Rickenbacker Causeway toll pass.

Representatives from the Miami-Dade Causeways Division will provide assistance to Key Biscayne residents 65 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in the Adult Lounge on the second floor at the Community Center.

Make sure to provide the following documents: Driver’s license, vehicle registration, a valid SunPass account number, and one of the following: a copy of a tax bill or a copy of an FPL, water, or cable bill within the past two months.

Under the Rickenbacker Causeway Resident Plan, Key Biscayne residents pay just $24 for a regular vehicle (two axles only) unlimited annual pass through the toll plaza, which normally would cost $2.25 each trip using SunPass or $3 using toll-by-plate each time through.

Commuter passes (for those persons employed or attending classes along the Rickenbacker Causeway or Key Biscayne) are $60 a vehicle.

Proof of employment, such as a copy of a pay stub reflecting a Key Biscayne business address or a company letter, along with a pay stub, will be required. Proof of school enrollment, such as a current academic schedule with the student ID, may also be used.

"It's a big savings," said Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

These annual plans are valid from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 and will not be prorated during that time.

For more information, contact Senior Services Coordinator Roxy Lohuis at 305-365-8953 or e-mail rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov.

For questions regarding the annual plan or the renewal process, call 305-854-2468 from 8 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, or email mdctollsinfo@miamidade.gov.