Village Manager Steve Williamson is faced with the task of selecting a new Village Police Chief. But, he’s getting some help.

The process has begun and Williamson seems to be going about the process in an all-inclusive manner. He’s asking each Council member to nominate a citizen to a task force to assist the search company he’s hired, the Jorge Colina Group, headed by former City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, who retired in January.

Williamson hopes to have a pool of candidates to choose from, similar to the one previous Village Manager Jacqueline Menendez had when she was faced with the same situation, trimming a field of 65 back in 2004.

Former Islander News Editor Kelly Josephsen wrote on April 8, 2004, that at the time Menendez was not surprised by the rush of applications.

“This is a wonderful place to work, and a lot of people know about it,” she said. “I’m not surprised by its number. It’s just about right,” Menendez told Josephsen.

At the time, just one applicant came from inside the Key Biscayne Police Department: Deputy Chief Brett Capone, who recently announced his departure from the department.

In 2004, the job was vacant for about a year after Micheal Flagherty retired. This time, Williamson has said he hopes to have the job filled by September. Back in 2004, John Gilbert, who was the Fire Chief at the time of Flagherty’s retirement, oversaw both departments. This time around, the deputy chief, Jason Younes, will serve as the Interim Police Chief. He has spent more than 17 years as a member of the Key Biscayne Police Department.

Back in 2004, the sheer number of applicants made hiring the new police chief difficult. At the time, Menendez appointed a committee of residents and law enforcement experts to narrow down the list of candidates, much as Williamson had done in 2021, with each Council member nominating a person to serve on the committee.

That group included former Council member Luis “Lucho” De La Cruz, former mayors Mayra Pena Lindsay and Robert Vernon, and Silvia Tarafa of the K-8 Community School.

Williamson also is scheduling several forums to get feedback from citizens. The first one comes Monday, June 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Village Hall’s Community Room (88 W. McIntyre St., Suite 120) so he can meet with business leaders, identifying key traits for the new Police Chief.

In 2004, the field of 65 candidates was trimmed considerably for interviews. Williamson, like Menendez, will have the final say. The Council does not have to approve or disapprove the hire.

Back in the 2004 budget, the salary range for a Police Chief was $79,373 to $124,973. Then, the police department’s budget was $3.7 million.