Slots for Island’s pediatric vaccination event filling fast as Florida orders “over 90,000 doses” of the Pfizer-BioNTech kids vaccines

On Tuesday, the Village of Key Biscayne announced a popup vaccination event which included an opportunity for kids 5 to 11 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The original plan to was to have enough vails and staff to administer 100 of the pediatric vaccine.

That appears to have fallen short and Miami-Dade County, who is administering the vaccines, on Friday increase the number of slots up to 250 kids.

As of Friday afternoon, “about 70 appointments are still available,” according to Jessica Drouet, the Village’s Communication Engagement and Community Officer.

Also on Friday, the website of the Florida Phoenix reported that the Florida Department of Health said that “over 90,000 doses” of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for kids ages was ordered from the federal government and “are expected to be delivered this week.”

“These vaccines will be offered at health care providers, most retail pharmacies, and county health departments, and is expected to be widely available in Florida this week,” FDOH said.

Even with Key Biscayne’s initial interest in the pediatric vaccine, some parents across the state and US are hesitant to get their kids vaccinated.

An updated Kaiser Family Foundation report on Oct. 28 found that only 27 percent “are eager to get a (COVID) vaccine” for their children ages 5 to 11, “while a third say they will wait awhile to see how the vaccine is working.”

About 30 percent will not get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state health department said in an email that “health care providers are now able to order the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11” through a website called Florida Shots.

According to CDC’s website, data show that “vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years.”

The doses for children ages 5 to 11 are different from vaccines approved for those 12 and older. Smaller needles and doses are used for children below age 12.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee and augmented with Islander News reporting.