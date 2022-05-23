Traveling across the Rickenbacker Causeway will take a little longer now that Miami-Dade County has lowered speeds from 45 mph to 35 mph for the "foreseeable future."

This past weekend, officers with the Key Biscayne Police Department collaborated with Miami-Dade Police to increase patrols along the causeway, after two cyclists were struck and killed during the previous weekend.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said the presence of officers would be a key in controlling not only speeders, but those who don't obey road rules, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Village Councilman Luis Lauredo agreed.

"To resolve a problem, or take control of a crisis, you have to overwhelm the problem," he said. "That is what we are doing in coordination with Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and the Village leadership of Manager (Steve) Williamson and Police Chief Sousa."

Short- and long-term strategies are being put in place as quickly as possible, including the 35 mph limits, which several residents agreed had to happen following the latest tragedy. Some said drivers have pushed that 45 mph to 55 quite often.

"I don't think dropping the speeds is the long-term solution," said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey. "I think separation between cycling and cars is the right way to go."

Mayor Davey was hesitant to say that the Rickenbacker was a dangerous roadway.

"I don't know if it's any more dangerous, or any less dangerous, than other roads in Miami," he said. "Whenever you're dealing with cars and cyclists and pedestrians, you need to take it seriously. Whatever we can do to improve safety should be considered. I know that if we (separate the cyclists from the vehicles), we will improve safety tremendously."

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced last week she has authorized $250,000 to be set aside for protective barriers, separating vehicles from pedestrians and cyclists, in the areas deemed most dangerous on the causeway.

Bicyclists who ride in groups, or pelotons, also will be a focus of police enforcement to see if they abide by all road rules.

"For too long, we have let Rickenbacker become a dangerous speedway," Council member Lauredo said. "Too many tragic losses of precious lives. Enough! With strict enforcement of 35 mph, and ticketing of undisciplined bicyclists, we will make Rickenbacker safer for everyone."