Small plane lands on Rickenbacker, creates chaotic traffic challenge on island’s driveway

Traffic on Rickenbacker Causeway was snarled at sunset Saturday after a single-engine plane with four people on board made an emergency landing by the Rickenbacker Marina on Virginia Key.

According to a report by NBC 6 South Florida, one of the wings struck a Miami-Dade County bus in the east-bound lanes carrying 30 passengers.

No injuries have been reported.

The entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway was blocked off until 7:25 p.m. due to the crash investigation, according to City of Miami-Police tying up a stream of Saturday evening traffic, both in and out of Key Biscayne.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said his department had not been to the scene. That area is under county jurisdiction.

But later, at least 11 police vehicles from several jurisdictions, including a couple from Key Biscayne, arrived at the scene, where dozens of spectators stood along the walkway along Biscayne Bay to view the plane, which had ground to a halt at the wooden pylons in the green bicycle lane.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the white plane with red and blue striping is a Beechcraft A23A, with registration number N16TH, linked to Daniel Mosquera of Miami. The time of the emergency landing is being listed as 5:20 p.m.

The FAA is expected to release its preliminary accident/incident report by Monday.

Thick clouds hovered over the causeway area late Saturday afternoon but there was no indication that was related to the emergency landing, which took place not far from the Miami Seaquarium.

The A23A Musketeer seats up to three passengers and a pilot. The line of small, 2,400-pound (gross weight) planes was introduced in 1963 and assembled until 1983. Its 165-horsepower engine is capable of delivering a top speed of 127 knots (146 mph).

Only 4,366 planes in the Musketeer line were produced.

The causeway, ironically, is named after Eddie Rickenbacker, a legendary fighter pilot in World War I who later served as the president of Miami-based Eastern Airlines.

Problems with small planes and helicopters have produced several incidents over the past year in the South Florida area.

Just a week ago, a small plane made an emergency landing on US 27, north of I-595 near the Broward-Palm Beach border. Two occupants were uninjured.

Last May, one person was killed and five others injured after a single-engine Cessna 172 lost power and crash-landed on a bridge near Haulover Park, also on a Saturday, striking a car and bursting into flames.

Last February, a helicopter crashed into the ocean off Miami Beach, not far from a crowded stretch of beach. Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, but no one on the beach was reported injured.