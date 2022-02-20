Ed and Lila Zipay have been visiting the Key since 1995. They are such regulars that they feel like honorary members of the community. And they are treated that way, too.

Winters in Scranton, PA, where the Zipays live, are cold and gloomy. Ed and Lila prefer the sun. After they sold their auto dealership in 1993 they wanted to spend more time in Florida but had trouble finding the right place.

“We made numerous trips to both the east and west coasts of Florida,” recalls Ed. “We just didn’t find much of interest. After one disappointing trip, we almost decided never to come back to Florida.”

Then, in 1995, a friend suggested they try Key Biscayne. “That February we booked a five-day stay at the Sonesta Beach Hotel,” explains Ed. Much to their delight, they loved it. “The Sonesta wasn’t over-the-top ostentatious and it wasn’t plain vanilla. It hit the sweet spot for us.”

The following year, they made two more 10-day trips to the Sonesta. “As we got older, we started staying even longer,” Ed continues. “We enjoyed seeing the kids playing soccer, visiting the cozy shopping areas, and exploring Cape Florida and Crandon Park.”

Staying at the Sonesta was a treat. According to Ed, “You really feel like it’s a vacation when you stay at a hotel. In a condo, you still have to deal with the chores of daily living. At a hotel, you can have room service every day!”

Ed and Lila appreciated the wonderful staff at the Sonesta, especially general manager Mathias Kammerer, Karen Whiting, Margaret Rose, and the world-famous Geno at the pool bar. “They made us feel welcome and like part of the family. We enjoyed the Two Dragons restaurant. No matter what mood you were in you could always find something on the menu – it was so varied. Plus the coconut ice cream par excellence!”

Ed and Lila are social people, and they had an easy time striking up friendships with other folks who returned to the Sonesta year after year. “We enjoy going to dinner with other couples,” offers Ed.

Then in 2004, after Ed and Lila had spent 10 wonderful winters visiting the Key, they received unwelcome news: the Sonesta was closing. “It was a sad day,” says Ed, shaking his head.

They arrived at the Sonesta as usual that February but left their departure date open. They ended up staying 12 weeks. “It was hands down the best winter we’ve ever spent anywhere,” recalls Ed. “The staff even made a sign listing me as the Unofficial Mayor of the Lobby and placed it on my favorite chair. We hated to leave.”

One staff member at the Sonesta that Ed had gotten to know was named Marcello. “I asked Marcello what he was going to do when the hotel closed – he ended up finding a position at The Towers of Key Biscayne.” So Ed and Lila rented a condominium at the Towers the next year and that’s where they have been staying ever since, save for the two years they had to miss due to the pandemic.

The Key’s vibrant lifestyle suits Lila just fine. “I have so many friends here from different backgrounds – different languages, different countries. It’s just wonderful!”

Ed and Lila keep active. They enjoy bicycling through the old zoo and along what they call “the Boardwalk” next to the ocean at Crandon. Lila is a regular at Huayla Lopez’ Key 2 Dance classes. “Girls from all over attend and they are so welcoming.” Next up on Lila’s to-try list is pickleball.

Spending winters on sunny Key Biscayne? Not a bad idea at all.