"So far, so good," on the island as power starts to be restored and “monster” Ian gets ready to make landfall with 155 mph winds

Hurricane Ian continued its assault Wednesday morning on practically the entire state of Florida, flooding streets, knocking over trees and pulling the plug on many residents.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported that the “extremely dangerous” eye-wall of Hurricane Ian was moving onshore and will cause “catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding… soon.”

Ian was located about 45 miles WNW of Naples and 50 miles SSW of Punta Gorda, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Forward motion slowed down from the 8 a.m. advisory, now moving NNE at 9 mph.

The NHC noted one change in the forecast.

There is now a forecast that Ian will remain intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula, which increases the threat of hurricane-force winds on the east coast of Central Florida, which is now under a Hurricane Warning.

Veteran South Florida meteorologist John Morales Tweeted earlier Wednesday that "Ian is a monster," adding that with the storm being close to a Cat-5 and "a wide eye will deliver a storm surge 18 feet (5 1/2 meters) above where you stand. Winds are sustained at 155 gusting to 200 miles per hour."

On Key Biscayne, some 2,200 households were without power Wednesday at 6 a.m., Florida Power & Light reported, but by 8 a.m., that number was reduced to 1,200.

According to Fire Chief Eric Lang, there were no additional reports of flooding Wednesday morning on top of Tuesday's "expected" areas where water had collected from heavy rain, coupled with high tides, as Ian chugged into the Gulf of Mexico on Florida's west coast, parallel to Key Biscayne.

The area remained in a Tropical Storm Warning until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms, and then showers, were forecast in the vicinity all day before things get drier on Thursday. Winds were recorded at 32-38 mph with at least a 40-mph gust early Wednesday with stronger gusts.

"So far, so good," Police Chief Frank Sousa said Wednesday morning, in contrast to earlier concerns and forecasts, and in comparison, to other areas of the state.

A Flood Watch is in effect on Key Biscayne and all Miami-Dade County until 8 a.m. Thursday, and a Tornado Watch remained in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches were in the NOAA Weather's detailed forecast.

Waves off Crandon Beach Park were at 7.2 feet Wednesday morning as the system's bands wrapped around, according to windfinder.com, with an expected drop only to 4.9 feet by 11 p.m. Also, Buoyweather.com recorded waves up to 10 feet farther out to sea.

Coastal Flood Statements will be issued through 8 p.m. Thursday. Late Tuesday night, storm surge on Virginia Key was recorded at 1.5 feet.