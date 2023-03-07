SoFlo promoter assures Village the May event will have minimal impact on traffic, manatees and noise

Concerns regarding traffic, noise and environmental threats were put to ease when the promoter of the first SoFlo Boat Show assured the last Key Biscayne Village Council members he feels "comfortable" that everything is under control.

The event, expected to attract some 20,000 people over three days, May 19-21, will take place in the basin of the historic Miami Marine Stadium a week before Memorial Day weekend.

Tony Albelo, CEO at EngageLive!, which is operating the show, said the "impact is minor" if people have concerns, especially about traffic flow along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

"This takes one-sixth of the upland space at Miami Marine Stadium; there is an enormous amount of parking," he said, realizing there had been issues with the previous Miami Boat Show when it was held there years ago.

Albelo said he and his staff have met with Special Event police in Miami and have been working with the Miami Marine Patrol, too. Miami-Dade Police will handle the intersection, while City of Miami Police have jurisdiction from the sidewalk in.

He said there's an average of three people per car for this type of event, so he doesn't expect any huge traffic issues. A roundabout will be set up in the parking area for those attendees being dropped off, and "there will be plenty of signage."

The boats in the water will not be the mega-yachts normally seen at the major boat shows, like last week’s Miami International Boat Show.

However, some – such as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava – have expressed concern about boats in the area possibly interfering with manatee habitat.

However, said Albelo,"the basin of Virginia Key is not a manatee site ... We did hire (a team to perform) an environmental study. It's really a small-scape event for locals and consumers."

The event will include both on-land and in-water boat displays, as well as top-of-the-line engines, electronics, fishing gear, diving equipment and other water sports accessories.

In addition, entertainment, music, art exhibits and food and drink from the 360-degree Ships Wheel Bar and the Galley Food Hall will be part of the show.

"This is not a music concert," Albelo said. "It ends at 8 p.m. each night, so (late-night) noise won't be a problem."

One air-conditioned tent and 50 in-water slips, typical of many boat shows, will be set up.

The SoFlo Boat Show is the first boat show for EngageLive!, but the company has been producing other local events, such as the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, House of Horror and the Bayfront New Year’s Eve festival, which has gained national and global attention.

"This is the first year of this event. We have a team of about 40, and the majority are working on those (concerns),” Albelo told Council members. “We feel comfortable. Hey, our money's riding on it."

Tickets for the SoFlo Boat Show start at $25 and are on sale at SoFloBoatShow.com. To get the latest news about the show, follow @SoFloBoatShow on Facebook and Instagram.