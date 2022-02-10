Solar powered street lights and dropping speed limit on Crandon among items heard by Village Council

In addition to passing a resolution supporting the County's Bear Cut bridge plans, a new policing plan, a detailed stormwater management project presentation, Key Biscayne Village Council took some other action during this week's meeting.

Among the items on the packed agenda:

- Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado will host a Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. on March 1 regarding the county’s proposals on new building recertification regulations.

- The Children’s Business Fair is Sunday on the Village Green – one of Mayor Davey’s favorite events on the island. “These kids work really hard. I’m always impressed with their different ideas and products,” he said.

- The idea of solar-powered street lights will get a closer look with officials from Florida Power and Light and in conjunction with police report data.

- Adolfo Henriques was appointed to the city’s pension board. A resolution calling to stagger the term years (up to four years) was nixed, with Council members deciding to stay with two-year terms. Bill Stephens was approved for re-appointment.

- Dropping speed on Crandon Boulevard from 30 to 25 mph and removing some of the crossings are in the early analysis period, Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said.

- Key Biscayne is down to just 11 households using septic tank systems.

- A resolution to purchase a Ford Ranger truck not to exceed $23,204 was approved.

- Beach safety came up for discussion when Dr. Roland Samimy said the FWC suggests the existing pilings be moved out farther, or be eliminated, so as to clearly mark the vessel exclusion zone to line up with the new buoys coming in.

Resident Julio Diaz said “this is a safety issue” because since the sand has shifted north and there’s a larger sandbar, people could often walk past the existing pilings to swim. Dr. Samimy said he would check into what it would cost to move out the pilings.

- Three residents on Cypress Road voiced their concerns about recent curbing and gutters being installed in the 200 block that affect traffic, parking and aesthetics.

Ceci Sanchez said the “inconceivable” decisions that came before engineers’ reports became public “changes the character of our neighborhood. We have lived here for 30 years and I can assure you we have one of the best-drained streets after a downpour.”

Mayor Mike Davey agreed, when going forward, institutional knowledge of the residents should be used before making decisions, although he said the Village is trying to do what’s best for the community (to prevent ponding).

“I don’t know if those curbs can be removed,” Mayor Davey said. “I understand the residents are frustrated, and they’re right, those decisions have to come from us and to allow them to discuss it in a public forum.”

- A resolution providing for a variance to build a 10-foot wall (from the existing 4 feet) from the commercial side at 131 Island Drive was approved by Council members after hearing a resident’s concerns.

Helena Damato said five air-conditioning machines running 24/7 from a neighboring business actually forces her to wear earplugs while sleeping — even with impact windows and greenery in the backyard to buffer some of the sound.

Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Key Biscayne’s Building, Planning and Zoning official, said the noise level was measured at 59 decibels, on the border of the city’s 60-decibel maximum, although he agreed that wind conditions, for example, would make the noise exceed that limit. He said a masonry wall would be effective.

The 10-foot wall actually becomes practically just a 6-foot wall when compared to the 32-inch gradient between the residential area and commercial area.