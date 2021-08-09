Alexandra Andrews didn't have to look far for inspiration when deciding what her next career plan would be. Growing up with her mother, Megan Andrews, running the “Achievement Center,” a learning facility for children with learning disabilities, Andrews was well versed in the intricacies of the education process.

After teaching for four years at St. Agnes, her old alma mater, Andrews decided to take that experience and create a learning center that will focus on helping students of all ages.

Solshine Scholars consists of three tiers of learning assistance:

1. Early Childhood Development teaches foundation skills to students 0-5, including language development, beginning level - phonics, math, and writing.

2. Literacy Coaching focuses on fundamental reading skills -- fluency, phonics, decoding, encoding. Comprehension, vocabulary and writing.

3. Executive Functions Coaching includes time management, organization, focus/attention, self regulation, working memory and persistence.

Andrews has been working with students for the last nine years in a variety of educational settings, starting with her internship while earning a degree in elementary education at Barry University.

She also holds endorsements in Reading and English for Speakers of other languages.

“All students are intelligent, and diversity among learning styles is a wonderful thing,” Andrews said, “All students have a uniqueness to them that must be honored.”

Having grown up on Key Biscayne, Andrews understands how the island’s demographics impact the development of the children. She said she is grateful for the extraordinary education she received at St. Agnes.

“I had some gifted and inspirational teachers who taught me so much. I want to be able to give that back to my students now,” said Andrews.

Bernarda Malavenda, a parent of one of her students, said Andrews “is the best teacher your child will ever have. Her love of teaching her students, her kindness, and her vast knowledge of numerous subjects are just a few of her numerous qualities. Our children are the luckiest to have her as their teacher.”

Solshine Scholars has an office at 104 Crandon Blvd., Suite 314.There, Andrews will have appointments individually or in small groups on Monday through Friday.

She will meet with preschool students (ages 0 - 5) during school hours; students age to college age will be seen after regular school hours.

For more information please contact Andrews at her email info@solshinescholars.com, or call 305-586-2590, or check out her website, Click here.