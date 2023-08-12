Dine at Boater’s Grill? Enjoy sunsets at The Cleat? Then you’ve definitely seen the work of Sonia Sanchez on the tables at both establishments. Her work can also be found in several other locations in Key Biscayne and Miami.

She has painted murals in Key Biscayne’s Presbyterian School, Key Biscayne Community Church, The K-8 Center, Coco Bambu Restaurant in Miami Beach, Dr. Michael M. Krop High School in Hollywood, and at the Montessori School in both Coconut Grove and Miami.

Sanchez’s work has been exhibited at Red Dot Miami 2019, Art Brazil 2018, and Cuban Extravaganza 2018.

While you may recognize her works, few people know of her lengthy journey from being a maritime lawyer in her homeland of Spain to an artist on wide display in South Florida.

The multi-talented muralist and plastics artist was part of the 2019 Project @mesdeljaguar, which displayed her piece, “Wild,” at the Casa Estudio Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City. That same year, Sanchez won the Excellence Award for Miami’s Conception Global Art Collective.

Although Sanchez, –whose artist tagline is “By Sonja,” has seen success, art wasn’t always easy for her to pursue. “My parents never let me study fine arts because in their minds being an artist meant I wouldn’t make money,” she told Islander News recently.

So she negotiated with her dad. She would graduate law school and study fine arts in the evenings. After six years, she simultaneously graduated from law school and art school.

Sanchez practiced law for 16 years, moving to Miami in 2015 with her then-husband and three children, who are now 15, nine, and seven.

“Once we separated, I had to look for a job that was compatible with my personal and professional lives. My friend told me, 'Don't you want to paint again ?’ So I got back into it,” Sanchez said.

She scored her first job at Miami’s The New Yorker Hotel Patio Bar, which has been a set for music videos by artists such as Marc Anthony, Maluma, Kodak Black, and Camilo. “I painted that one and the rest was history. I jumped from mural to mural and didn’t stop.”

Now, six years later, her first mural is intact because of the special varnish she uses for her wall pieces, making it a lasting investment.

Besides painting murals on walls (her favorite), Sanchez paints food trucks, ceramic surfaces, concrete floors, perforated metal doors, furniture, and even human bodies. She has also worked on a variety of wood types and was recently commissioned by Nova University to paint 12 wooden pieces for their Cine Argentino Film Festival.

“This year they called me to represent Spain as their invited nation, so I created custom 5-6 feet wooden pieces that they’re going to hang on display,” Sanchez said.

For the event, she’ll need to fill two large walls with pieces depicting Spanish sayings, which should be relatively easy given she has published a book called Dichos y Expresiones Hispanas (Hispanic Sayings and Expressions).

“It arose because my Venezuelan friend [María Colmenares] from college and I always spoke to each other in Spanish, and she would say ‘We both speak Spanish but sometimes can’t even understand each other.’ We started thinking of Spanish and Latino sayings and realized we would use the same saying but in different ways,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez has also illustrated several children’s books, such as My Sister Lilly, What is the Right Thing?, Guess What is Right, and I Give You the Rainbow. Children’s books definitely suits her style, as her motto is to “live with art and colors.”

On the Key, many may also know Sanchez as a charismatic art teacher at the Presbyterian and also offers private and group classes in different locations around Miami.

Suarez has been commissioned for private works around Brickell, Coconut Grove, and on the Key. She has worked on countless kids’ rooms, sometimes even creating wooden pieces so that the artwork can be attached and removed from the wall. All her pieces are one-of-a-kind and customized to fit the client’s vision.

“None of my work is repeated,” she said. “Usually, I meet with my client, and we discuss their vision for the project. I get a feel for the space and measurements and give them a quote. Then I prepare a sketch and work with them to adjust as necessary.

“Anyone can have a painting, but few people have a mural,” she added. “Besides, you can paint whatever you want on a mural, but paintings are almost always preselected – you go to a store or a gallery.”

Like her murals, Sanchez’s portraits have a unique style, which she describes as pop art-esque with bright colors. In a nod to her lawyer days, one of Sanchez’s largest portrait murals in Miami is of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sanchez has been busy this year, being commissioned by the Spanish Cultural Center, Futurama 1637 Art Gallery on Calle Ocho, and SOS bar in Wynwood for pieces that were later exhibited. Besides juggling teaching, painting and writing, Sanchez spends almost all of her free time with her kids.

“My two youngest used to spend hours painting. Now Diego (7) is more focused on jiu-jitsu but still likes to draw. My oldest couldn’t care less [about art],” she said. “As a mother, I would tell parents to help their kids if they have potential. If they really want to do it, help them. Don’t clip their wings.”

And her message to kids who love to express themselves artistically? “Never stop fighting for your dreams.”

To learn more about Sanchez, contact, or browse her work, click here.