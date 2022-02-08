Updates to the community policing program and number of police officers, a review of the Village Manager’s strategy and budget alignment, and the next steps in the Rickenbacker Causeway saga are among the highlights of tonight’s 6 p.m. Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting.

Also on the agenda:

- A first reading of an ordinance is calling for the rezoning of approximately 0.19 acres on the southeast corner of West Heather Drive and Hampton Lane to be switched from residential to an area for public recreation or open space.

- Several resolutions are on the agenda. One is urging Miami-Dade County commissioners to adopt an ordinance to allow park impact fees to be used for greenways and the other calling for the installation of solar panels at MAST Academy.

Another is revisiting a private owner’s request to install a 10-foot wall on the property of 131 Island Drive after noise concerns were raised in an earlier meeting.

