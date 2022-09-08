Spanish singer Raphael buys former Nixon house

Internationally famous Spanish recording artist Raphael and his wife Natalia Figueroa have purchased the former Nixon Winter White House for $1,050,000, a representative of Preferred Homes/Crandon Realty Inc. announced recently.

The residence, located at 500 Bay Lane, was sold by former President Richard M. Nixon for $330,000 in June 1978. Eagles still mark the bullet-proof sliding glass doors to the pool, and the gate is lighted by old wrought iron gas lamps from Washington D.C., which Pat Nixon brought down and had electrified. The doors to the residence are an exact reproduction of the doors installed for the former President. They are carved with an “N” and the presidential seal.

The home is flanked by Bebe Rebozo’s house and the mansion built on the site contiguous to the helipad, with its entrance on West Matheson Drive.

Placing of mammoth bridge girders marred by accident

The placement of an 84-ton girder across the span above the shipping channel of the new Rickenbacker Causeway high bridge was marred by an accident yesterday, during which a workman fell 60 feet after his leg was severed.

On Friday, October 4, the first seven of a total of 14 girders were lifted by two giant cranes and carefully put in place by workers standing on the pier caps. Yesterday the two cranes folded like pretzels under the strain of the torque when one of the girders rotated. The girder broke and fell in the channel, which was temporarily closed to shipping.

According to paramedics, the injured worker was taken to Mercy Hospital by the Marine Patrol. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Ann Christie hosted a party to celebrate her mother-in-law Mimi Kendall’s 95th birthday. Mrs. Kendall organized the first kindergarten on the Key at the Community Church in the 1950s. She has spent winters on the Key since the mid-1950s.

Former Key stargazer writes, hosts PBS special

Back in the late 50s and early 60s three young men used to sit on a rooftop on Pacific Road and gaze at the heavens through a telescope. Ricky Gates, Chuck Goodwin and Timothy Ferris were founding members of the Key Biscayne Astronomical Association.

The club did not survive past their high school graduation from Coral Gables, but it did serve as the basis for one member’s distinguished career as a science journalist.

From the time Timothy Ferris photographed Echo I, the first satellite launched from Cape Kennedy — and the Miami Herald dispatched a courier in the middle of the night to get the film to print a photo of the satellite on the front page — Timothy’s vocation may have seemed assured.

As his mother, Jean Ferris, tells the story, however, he was sidetracked for a couple of years in law school until he decided being an attorney wasn’t for him. His parents were delighted. His father, a reporter, was particularly happy to see his son take up a writing career.

His career began as a reporter for the Associated Press but through the years has focused more on his first love — astronomy. And now, with the forthcoming public television production of “The Creation of the Universe,” written and hosted by Mr. Ferris, yet another mark has been made in a young but distinguished career.

Letter to the Editor from J. Christopher McKee.

Boy Scout Troop 322 would like to thank the many people who contributed to the success of the lecture series “Key Biscayne: Our History, Heritage and Environment.”

It was wonderful to see the community respond in such an enthusiastic way and we are very appreciative of everyone’s support.

Gifts campaign benefits school media center

Students at the Key Biscayne Community School are raising money for the school’s media center, which includes the library and the computer center.

They are selling inexpensive Christmas gifts, including candies, cookies, jams and popcorn ranging in price from $3 to $15.

The computer center at the school now includes seven Apple IIe computers and a printer. Craig Stainton, the media specialist, dreams of computerizing the library check-out system.

Key champion driver races in Indy Challenge

Former world champion driver and Key Biscayne resident Emerson Fittipaldi currently holds the sixth place position in the CART/PPG Indy World Series. Eighteen drivers are still mathematically in contention for spots in the top ten for the 1985 season.

Mr. Fittipaldi has a chance on Sunday to finish third in the PPG Cup.

He drove to his first racing championship at the age of 20, when he won the Brazilian Go-Kart Championship. In the years since then, he has gained a position as one of the world’s premier drivers. He won World Formula One titles in 1972 and 1974. Fittipaldi also has 14 Formula One Grand Prix victories.

“Bag Lady” taken into custody

Helen Palansky, 71, was taken into custody by police after she was seen threatening citizens by the roadside near the corner of Harbor Drive and Crandon Blvd.

Ms. Palansky, who is well known to Key residents as “the Bag Lady” and who lives at no fixed address, gave her name as Helen Brennan, which she said was her name when she was married. She was taken into custody under the Baker Act for observation at Jackson Memorial Hospital.