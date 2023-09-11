Special cleanup project for the mangroves of Key Biscayne set for Sept. 16

Mangroves are essential as they host vulnerable species that live within these vital and diverse ecosystems. On September 16, residents can participate in a special and impactful mangrove cleanup out of Crandon Marina on Key Biscayne.

The event consists of a guided tour into Biscayne Bay and the mangroves on the northwest side of Key Biscayne to remove marine debris from this vital and hard-to-reach habitat. Participants will be provided reusable gloves, buckets, bags, and guidance on the water by a team of experienced local environmentalists.

Funding for the program comes from a grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District, is organized by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s Citizen Science Program, FillABag, Miami EcoAdventures, and Free Plastic.

There will be water and snacks, plus some prizes to win after the clean-up. Those participating need to bring their own paddleboard/kayak, and life vest/personal floatation device, and they should wear sun protective clothing and closed-toed shoes that can get wet, as well as water in a reusable water bottle.

Children are welcome as long as they are comfortable and safe being in the water and are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Community Service Hours for students provided upon request.

The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to Noon departing from the Crandon Park Marina at 4000 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call(305) 361-2770 or email rumya@keybiscaynefoundation.org.