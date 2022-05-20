Drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians will be the target of "zero tolerance" lessons in enforcement and education this weekend (May 21 and 22) along the Rickenbacker Causeway, where two cyclists were struck and killed last Sunday.

It's part of a joint campaign between the Key Biscayne Police Department and the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

"In light of everything that happened, we want to get the message out there that it's important -- it's always important -- and it shouldn't take a tragedy for us to learn (proper road rules)," Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said.

He said it's not unusual for Key Biscayne officers to be paid and brought in to participate on joint ventures such as this.

"Presence (of police officers) and traffic counter stops," Sousa said, will be obvious to those on the causeway.

"Zero tolerance," he said of this weekend's effort. "It's not only cars, but pedestrians, too, so we can all share the road safely and responsibly."

To call the Key Biscayne Police Department, dial 305-365-5555.

For emergencies, dial 911.