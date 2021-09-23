Split Council approves Village’s $35+ million “progressive budget” in marathon meeting

Earth, Wind & Fire’s legendary song that opens with: “Do you remember, 21st night of September?” was a fitting melody for Tuesday night’s Key Biscayne budget meeting.

When residents look back in the historic annals, they’ll remember this Sept. 21 six-hour marathon budget hearing meeting, extended four times, and highlighted by a divided Council that ultimately settled for a 3.1999 millage rate with a 4-3 vote. That came in just lower than the 3.2022 proposed rate and was about 1.35% over the rollback rate of 3.1563.

Councilmember Luis Lauredo called for “unity” to his peers at the onset, as did former Mayor Mayra Lindsay, who called in later to say, “I urge you to come together and put your differences aside.”

But it was hardly that.

On approval of salaries for new positions, there were 4-3 votes on the hiring of a Village Planner - after some 90 minutes of ping-pong pros and cons - and on the hiring of two new police officers even before Fort Lauderdale’s Frank Sousa — named KBPD’s new chief Tuesday — set foot as the Village’s police headquarters.

There were 5-2 votes on a new position as a procurement officer and on a new fire inspector.

The more than $35 million budget — about a million dollars higher than the present fiscal year and $10 million higher than 10 years ago — received “nay” votes from Councilmembers Lauredo, Vice Mayor Ed London and Councilmember Ignacio Segurola.

Williamson said, “This is a progressive budget that I believe is efficient and effective ... it’s a down payment on the future of our Village. We’re ready to build for the future ... and need to invest in the right projects and the right people.”

There are 24 Capital Improvement Programs at nearly $6.8 million of the budget and Williamson said another 24 projects, at $17 million, are on the horizon for next year.

Council member Brett Moss was among a few who thought the 24 items might be too ambitious, like in past years “when maybe we end up doing 10 ... I’d like to see us get 24 things started in a year...”

Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jake Ozyman said a lot of these are multi-year projects, fitting in line with a five-year Capital Improvement Program timeline as part of the budget.

Williamson highlighted the budget’s “Top 7 Deliverables”:

Develop and deploy a community policing program Build Paradise Park Maintain the beach Improve Crandon Boulevard traffic and safety Improve youth programs and access to athletic events Pursue all options for Rickenbacker Causeway to meet residents’ needs Develop and begin to implement a long-term resilient infrastructure program.

At the 3.1999 rate, homeowners will pay about $10 per capita at a rate of $304 per $100,000 value on a home in property taxes.

The average home on Key Biscayne is about $1.2 million, Williamson said, making the average property tax would be about $3,648.

This past fiscal year, Key Biscayne’s 16.5103 overall rate was the lowest among Miami-Dade’s 35 incorporated municipalities.

Key Biscayne’s millage rate, when combined with Miami-Dade County services such as School Board Operating Costs, 6.8290 millage and Countywide Operating Costs, 4.6669 millage, still ranks well below other municipalities in the county.

The Village’s grand total millage rate is approximately 16.7548. Compared to:

City of Miami (21.2569)

Miami Beach (19.2846)

Coral Gables (18.8259)

Pinecrest (18.0376)

Unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade (17.6159).

The County’s final budget hearing is set for Sept. 28.

Finding areas to trim in Williamson’s comprehensive budget was a difficult task Tuesday night.

Council members questioned budgeted items such as Village Hall exterior improvements, which included sidewalk repair; LED lighting to replace fluorescent lights at the Community Center; and lighting improvements at St. Agnes; but could not lower the millage rate that way.

Lauredo also took exception to the proposed $14,000 salary and benefits increase for the Village Clerk, objecting to “the way it was handled.” Councilman Moss recommended a car allowance at $500 a month for the Village Clerk and an extra week vacation, which was unanimously approved.

Among the approved items was a $5,000 bonus for Jason Younes, for his work as the Interim Police Chief as well as a $5,000 bonus for Village CFO Benjamin Nussbaum proposed by Lauredo.

There was an additional $34,900 for public works professional services regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway RFP.

The previously requested $600,000+ to fund an undergrounding project study was trimmed to $200,000 following a lot of discussion. Segurola made the original motion for the $200,000 amount after Lauredo had suggested $150,000. The reduction, with funds being part of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) does not impact the Village’s millage rate.

Calling for “lean and mean” and efficient — and cheaper — ways to do things seemed to be the goal of several Council members.

But during public comments, former Councilmember Dr. Jorge Mendia, pointed out cheaper is not always effective.

“The level of service for the taxes we pay is not working ... we’re always (comparing ourselves) to Coral Gables,” Mendia said, but they have no potholes, and their landscape is immaculate, he explained. “When their millage is in the 5s, and ours is (proposed at) 3.2 ... lean and mean ... mean is getting things done, and we’re not getting things done.”

Moss said there’s a difference between money and production. “If (Williamson) can deliver it for us, I’m all for it.”