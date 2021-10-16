Who is ready to be spooked this Halloween season?

From 6 to 10 p.m. on October 23, one of the island’s number one family-friendly events reuters when Friends of Cape Florida, a nonprofit supporting Bill Baggs State Park, revives the scary “Haunted Hike” experience.

After being postponed last year due to COVID 19, the hike returns for its fifth year. The Haunted Hike is a fully immersive walk through a haunted house in the wilderness, along with terrifying treats. Volunteers have set up at least 10 spine-chilling spots along a half-mile loop through the dark. Prepare to be spooked!

Upon arrival at the start of the “Haunted Hike” at Bill Baggs near Shelter D, free parking will be provided -- along with a special carnival area. Starting at 6 p.m., face painting, a pumpkin patch ready for scary selfies, food trucks, a rock-climbing wall, a shivering shark ride and wacky wipeout ride will kick off this one-night-only event.

A live DJ and adult beverages will also be served this year. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. a fantasy theatre will provide some spooky stories to further set the tone for the Hike’s fantastical world of Halloween wonder.

The Hike, which costs $10 to enjoy, runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and is recommended for those eight years and older. Volunteer groups from Key Biscayne Yacht Club, Key Biscayne Flag Football Group, Kindness in the Schools, One Flew Over the Key Rats Nest, Open Seas Café, Glenridge Ghouls, Sea Keepers, Fill A Bag, and Key Biscayne Nature Center will create zones throughout the rail for experiences such as zombie football, creepy carnival, and “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Like traditional Halloween Horror night experiences, the walk aims to scare with true Halloween spirit. The COVID-friendly outdoor hike will feature staggered entry into the Park’s bike trail pathway.

“Halloween is probably the most important community event on the island,” said Manny Rionda, Friends of Cape Florida board member. “Producing an event like the ‘Haunted Hike’ is a great return to normalcy and ushering in Halloween after missing it last year due to COVID 19.”

Friends of Cape Florida is constantly creating events for island residents. Known for their legendary Full Moon Party, which draws a minimum of 600 people, the organization not only supports the park through restoration and fundraising, but brings a renewing energy to the community. Next year’s Full Moon Party, near the Cape Lighthouse, will take place in March.

“This year is really special to us as we will honor park manager, Art Yerian,” said Rionda. “He recently had a stroke, and we feel this year’s return will honor not only his recovery but the tremendous park staff who put so much effort into clearing out spooky spots. Their guidance really makes this happen.”