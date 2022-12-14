Sports and The Arts on tap at MAST this week

MAST Academy. 

As the holidays quickly approach, there are loads of varsity and JV sports on the agenda this week, as well as some arts-related activities that are sure to entertain.

Thursday, December 15:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will play against Booker T. Washington high school.

Coffee with Captain: MAST will host its second Cup of Coffee with the Captain event from 9 to 10 a.m.

Basketball: MAST’S Junior Varsity basketball team will be playing against Ronald Reagan High School at 3:30 pm.

Basketball: MAST’s Varsity basketball team will be playing against Ronald Reagan High School at 5 p.m.

Art: MAST will be hosting its annual MAST Basel at 5 p.m in which Mako students’ artwork is displayed.

Showcase: MAST’s Performing Arts Club will be hosting a showcase with student performances from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 16:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Coral Reef Senior High School.

Monday, December 19:

Guest Speaker: MAST students are invited to listen to guest speaker Richard Kem from 9:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s varsity basketball team will be playing against Westland Senior High School.

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School.

Tuesday, December 20:

Soccer: MAST’s boy’s soccer team will be playing against North Miami Beach Senior High School.

Faculty Meeting: There will be a faculty meeting from 3:10 to 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21:

Soccer: MAST’s girl’s soccer team will be playing against Miami Southwest Senior High School.

Music Performance: MAST’s PTSA will be hosting a holiday cookie event alongside a steel pan performance at 10 a.m.

Basketball: MAST’s junior varsity basketball team will be playing against J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

