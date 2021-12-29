St. Agnes celebrates construction of church and multi-purpose center; awaits opening of new PreK-3 building

Parishioners of St. Agnes Catholic Church and other community members gathered right before Christmas to celebrate the construction of a new church and multipurpose center, and the completion of a new Pre-K3 building for St. Agnes Academy which will open in January.

Archbishop of Miami, Father Thomas Wenski, blessed the construction site for the new buildings at 122 Harbor Drive alongside St. Agnes’ pastor, Rev. Juan Carlos Paguaga, and Parochial Vicar, Father Foltyn.

The Pre-K3 building will be ready for business when students return from their winter break, and construction for the new church and multipurpose center, which includes a gymnasium, will be completed in 2023.

The church was built in 1954. The new church building will have a larger capacity, up from 398 to 600 people, according to Marcela Erana, St. Agnes’ capital campaign coordinator.The building will also house a cry room for small children and wheelchair accessible bathrooms, and there will be additional parking spaces.

The new education building will accommodate PreK-3 students and have an additional lab devoted to Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math (STREAM), as well as a religion room.

The multi-purpose facility will have a gymnasium, and it will also be used for educational, religious, and social events for the academy and Key Biscayne community.

To alleviate traffic, the facility’s driveway was extended and will also help minimize the impact of flooding.

During the ceremony, the two buildings were named after longtime parishioners and donors,who helped raise $18 million for the project. The multipurpose building is named the Spencer Center after Mary and Stash Spencer. The PreK3 facility was named after Edward and Amy Easton.

“My husband was a sports enthusiast, and the multi-purpose center is a profound place that we can call home,” said Mary Spencer, whose husband Stash died in 2008. “I know he would be appreciative of the honor and what Saint Agnes means to us.”

She said she and her husband joined the church in the 1970s.

The Eastons are co-chairs of Building Joy, which raised the $18 plus million for the project. She is chair for project development, and he leads fundraising.

Edward Easton, 77, a parishioner since 1967, said he’s proud to be part of the project and the community. “The Pre-K building is wonderful.”

He is chairman of the Easton Group, a commercial real estate company in Doral.

Amy Easton, 61, said their daughter graduated from St. Agnes Academy and the honor was a full circle for her family.

"The Academy is an example of a family and that’s something we look for in being part of something that's wonderful," she said.

Amy Easton is a housewife and does a lot of charity work in the community.

Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of the Archdiocese of Miami Schools, said he can’t wait to see the expressions on the faces of students and parents when the facility opens.

“The building is the foundation for elementary education and I'm happy that St. Agnes invested in early education for generations to come,” he said. “I can't wait to see it filled with students”

Father Juan Carlos Paguaga, St. Agnes’ pastor, said the church has waited 60 years for a new building, and now the parishioners, and the Archdiocese, have made the dream a reality.

“We are very blessed and grateful for the generosity of so many,” said Father Paguaga, who has been pastor for seven years. “Each and every member of our community is vital to making this dream a reality, providing an environment where we can live our faith today, leaving a legacy for generations to come.”