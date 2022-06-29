Last Sunday, June 26, was an emotional day at St. Agnes. Its pews were filled to celebrate the last Masses in the temple where liturgies and sacraments have been performed since 1954.

They will continue worshiping in the auditorium while a new, larger church is built.

Father Juan Carlos Paguaga, pastor of St. Agnes, presided over all seven Masses, and he was accompanied by the parochial vicar, Father Andrzej Foltyn. He expressed his gratitude for all those who sacrificed to make St. Agnes what it is today, then he cited statistics of the sacraments that have been celebrated in this temple.

Longtime parishioners shared their memories of time in the church, explaining what St. Agnes has meant to them. They were indeed witnesses to what St. Agnes’ community has been since its inception in 1952 – a welcoming and united community of love, hope and service; a great family teaching others not only by word but also by example.

Helen Albertson, who’s story at St Agnes began in 1969, shared some of the parish history and mentioned that the church was intended to be an auditorium. It was to be used as a temporary place of worship until the church was built. “It only took about 70 year,” she said. “However, we should not find this a time of sadness but one of thanksgiving. A time to say thank you to the Lord for what we are and what we have.”

Anabel Stevens, a parishioner of 44 years, shared memories lived in this church, but noted: “In spite of all these beautiful memories, I am not sad because I know that these four walls are not what make our church, but rather it is you and I, and every member of this community what makes our church.”

Local resident and current Mayoral candidate Joe Rasco became emotional recalling that he was married here in 1978.

“I ask that you take your memories of this sacred place and carry them forward to our temporary meeting place and ultimately to our new church building, where we will create new and equally important memories,” he said.

Alfredo Rabassa, a parishioner for 52 years, \called Std. Agnes his second home. “We are the benefactors of the sacrifices of those before us,” he said. “Now we are called to be accountable for the future of this parish and to continue the faith tradition of our new home, which will better meet the needs of this very growing, diverse and multicultural faith community.”

Alejandro Perez-Duque thanked Fr. Paguaga for his vision in leading the ”Building with JOY” construction project, as well as those who made this this dream a reality. “It is a testimony of faith, of the unity of our community, and the love that we receive and want to share with others.”

After the last Mass, there was a procession in which parishioners walked from the church to the auditorium where liturgies will temporarily be celebrated. They carried with them the liturgical instruments that have been used for many years, with tears and laughter, but most importantly with hope and expressing their faith through prayers and songs raised with profound sentiment as they said goodbye to the holy site which was called their church for all these years.

Facts about St. Agnes

Since its inception, St. Agnes has celebrated:

4,582 baptisms 5,337 first communions 3,899 confirmations 1,192 matrimonies 87 funerals.

The beloved Emmaus stained glass window that has been the backdrop of the altar for over 40 years is being relocated to the new multi-purpose center/gymnasium that is also being built.

St. Agnes is generously donating the pews, impact resistant doors, and chandeliers to a church in Haiti.