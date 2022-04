This month, St. Agnes Academy held a “Rock Ceremony” for the Building with JOY project. Each student and faculty member wrote their name or an important virtue on a rock. They then placed their rocks in the foundation of the new Church, symbolizing each one’s important role in the project.

St. Agnes is building a new church to replace the current place of worship, which was built in 1954, when there were only 75 parish families. The new Church and gymnasium will be completed by early 2023