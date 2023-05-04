Two famed Spanish and Latin American vocal ensembles will perform on the same stage as part of St. Christopher's by the Sea Church's Concert Series starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Venezuelan Vocal ensemble, Musica Reservata, under the direction of musical director Sandrah Silvio, will perform with the Amazonia Vocal Ensemble, led by Miami's own Anaida Carquez Soler. The church is located at 95 Harbor Drive.

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.

Carquez Soler said 40 orchestra and choir performers will perform a repertoire from the Spanish and Latin American Baroque period of the 17th century.

She said the music is a unique blend of Spanish and African culture that landed in Latin America. "All of the music created during the colonial time gave it local genres," said Carquez Soler.

Silvio echoed similar sentiments.

“These musical genres landed in Latin American, permeating the popular and spiritual music of different races and ethnic groups, generating an extraordinary repertoire,” said Silvio, who is also a solo performer.

Concert goers will be treated to music by composers such as Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco (Peru), Eustaquio Franco Rebollo (Colombia), Antonio de Salazar (Mexico), Juan de Arañés Sallén (Spain), Tomás Pascual (Guatemala), Matías de Durango (Spain-Colombia), among others.

The concert will feature violinists Amari Guerere, Humberto Bolivar and Germán Marcano, and guitarist Saúl Vera, and the Musica Reservata’s singers – Silvio, Andrea Imaginario, Cristina Vogeler, Mariaelena Muro, Marianna Caleca, Nataly González, Paula Ossott and Yuruaní Lavado.

Carquez Soler, 53, said she has been singing in the choir at St. Christopher for about a month and the experience is overwhelming. "I'm having such a wonderful time performing in the choir," she said. "In a short period of time, the Key Biscayne community is loving, caring and always welcoming people. I love the experience."

Since 1993, Silvio said the Venezuelan ensemble Musica Reservata has been devoted to the promotion of ancient music through a repertoire ranging from the Middle Ages to the Baroque period.

Musica Reservata has recorded 7 CDs, including “Angelorum Ministerium,” a repertoire from the Gregorian Chant to the Polyphony of the Renaissance; “Ave Maris Stella,” a set of Claudio Monteverdi’s motets dedicated to the Virgin Mary; “Dulcis Amor, Love in the Middle Ages,” jointly with the Ensemble Modus (Norway); and received the First National Prize of the Venezuelan Artist House for this production.

Based in Miami, the Amazonia Vocal Ensemble debuted in 2007.

The ensemble boasts a diverse repertoire, though it specializes in contemporary Latin American music, as well as original arrangements of Latin American folk/popular songs in English, Spanish, Quechua, Portuguese, Papiamento among others.

Amazonia plays a prominent role in bringing Latin America choral music to the spotlight in the south Florida community.

Amazonia’s influence has been recognized through invitations to perform at cultural venues such as Casa de España, Puerto Rico, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC., Carnegie Hall in New York, and Columbia University in New York.

Born in Venezuela, Carquez-Soler was a vocal coach and assistant conductor of the renowned choirs “Cantoría Alberto Grau” and the “Schola Cantorum de Venezuela.” She was nominated in 2002 and 2003 for the Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award, and she has toured the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

For more information about the concert series, call (305) 361-5080.