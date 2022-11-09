Stage set for this weekend’s Conga Night for a good cause: kids in pediatric cancer care

This Saturday, walking into the Fairways on the Key, at the Crandon Park Golf Course, will take you back to the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino in the Havana of the 1950’s, with a casino, music and fun – all for the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

The gala is organized by the Key Biscayne Fund for the Sunshine Kids, and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (KBCF), and sponsored in part by BHHS EWN Realty.

“The Sunshine Kids Foundation … mission is to provide kids in pediatric cancer hospitals across the country with opportunities for positive activities as well as promote self-esteem and confidence,” Melissa White, KBCF’s executive director, recently told Islander News. “It started after a volunteer in a pediatric oncology ward in Houston noticed high rates of depression among the children who had been there for long treatments. All net proceeds from the event to the Fund will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation.”

Gala attendees will not be disappointed. The $125 per person admission provides an open bar and a Cuban cuisine feast reminiscing of old Havana, with arroz con frijoles (black beans and rice), lechón asado (roasted pork) stuffed with fufú de plátano, yuca fries, salad and traditional Cuban desserts.

But it is the 1950’s look of a casino and music that will provide the night’s main attraction.

Vivian Galego-Mendez, vice president and broker of BHHS EWM Realty on Key Biscayne, promised those lucky enough to secure a ticket will “be able to “dance the night away, ending with a long Conga-line.”

The casino will include craps tables, blackjack, poker and roulette. Each attendee will receive “Conga play money” they can use to purchase chips to keep the gambling fun going – and help increase the night’s proceeds for the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

There is a Silent Auction with valuable items such as jewelry, purses, Romero Britto branded items, sports memorabilia, and other merchandise such as autographed photographs of soccer legends Messi and Ronaldo.

Casino prizes include a 7-day cruise for two aboard a Carnival Cruise ship, a $500 gift certificate to Diamonds on the Key, and multiple $100 gift certificates to Key Biscayne restaurants, retail stores and fitness outlets.

Tickets are still available. To make a purchase, visit kbcf.org/sunshine-kids, or call Vivian Galego Mendez at (305) 960-5350.