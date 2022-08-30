Following a string of workshops and a survey that collected feedback from citizens, developers and business owners, the 2024 Vision Strategic Plan to help shape the future of Key Biscayne is all but complete.

Now the plan will get one last look by the Strategic Vision Plan Board and village staff members, who will examine the plan and perhaps add more input before submitting it to the Village Council for its approval.

Among the items spelled out include improve traffic congestion, a new gateway, land acquisition for neighborhoods parks, building destiny limitations in residential and commercial areas, new sidewalks, enhanced bike and pedestrian safety, a new stormwater system to mitigate flooding, and additional roadways paths as potential Bayside Boardwalk

The stakeholders gave their input through Speak Up Key Biscayne, a campaign to identify the village's most cherished qualities, and to share aspirations they seek for the future.

During a Saturday, August 27 meeting at the Key Biscayne Community Center to review the final draft, attendees suggested some minor changes and corrected typos.

"The plan for today is to edit as we go," said Village Planning and Zoning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, who helped oversee the plan’s development. "This is the best version of the document. The document is vetted pretty well and it has already been sent out in May for comments from village staff members who oversee some of the components."

DPZ CoDesign worked to help create the concept for the Village.

Vision Board Chairman Mario Garcia Serra said the group spent years gathering information and feedback. He said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, but the plan is finally crossing the finish line.

"It was a real team effort here," he said. "People have been here from the beginning of the process."

The vision plan includes:

- A new gateway with an oval-shaped roundabout that is similar to the one in Coral Gables.

- Change the image of the commercial strip for Village Center, with an elevated commercial area to ward off sea-level rise.

- Creating a unified stormwater and storm storage facility that would provide more walkability and resiliency.

- Reinforcing security in residential and commercial areas.

- Optimizing parking at peak hour traffic.

- Preserving natural systems and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

- Focusing crime prevention efforts on the most vulnerable areas.

- Designing streets to increase pedestrian and bike use.

- Improving traffic at the intersection of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive.

- Building new sidewalks along Crandon Boulevard and possibly adding crosswalks.

- Enhancing parks and recreation activities to increase sports fields and accommodate the growing population.

The Village Council can make changes to the plan and decide which projects get funded on a year-by-year basis.