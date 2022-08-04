Start of the 2022-23 school year on the island features new faces in leadership, controversial new rules, and optimism all around

Where did summer go?

The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word.

On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.

In addition, there will be a new emphasis on active shooter drills -- even before the first crisp page in a new schoolbook is turned -- with help from the Key Biscayne Police Department.

And, at St. Agnes Academy, a new gym will be completed this school year while a new church is being built.

One important milestone: Key Biscayne's K-8 Center celebrates its 70th year, and historical memorabilia is expected to be displayed throughout the school. The theme: "Key Biscayne's K-8 Center Staying Connected 70 Years Strong."

Meet the new K-8 Center principal

Julissa Piña steps into the leadership role at a K-8 school for the first time, although she has had plenty of experience as a principal, most recently a three-year stint at Rockway Elementary in the Westchester area of Miami, and before that, six years as the Coconut Grove Elementary principal.

Adding grades 6-8 won't be a problem, she said, since the estimated 950 enrollment numbers at K-8 have been consistent with her previous 28 years in the school district, handling roles that spanned everything from teacher's assistant to secretary to reading coach.

Piña takes over the top role in an administration that last school year was often questioned by concerned parents. She's not worried.

"I'm not in the hot seat; I'm in the best seat," she said, confidently. "I'm here 100% for the children and to benefit the community. In this position, you can make such an impact (on the children's lives), and when you work with your stakeholders ... the sky's the limit."

The "super proud" mother of two and grandmother of two (her younger son is in architectural school in California, and her daughter is a nurse practitioner at the University of Miami) has been married 31 years and lives in the South Miami area, near where she once graduated from South Miami Senior High. "Home of the Cobras," she said, proudly.

Now, she's thrilled to be part of the K-8 Center's 70th anniversary. "We're looking forward to many wonderful things," she said.

Piña replaces Michelle Coto, who was reassigned by the school district to Shenandoah Middle School, a 1,300- student magnet school in Miami, closer to her home. She leaves behind an "A"-rated school, designated by the Florida Department of Education – a grade Piña wants, of course, to maintain.

"Absolutely," she said. "This is very exciting."

Already, she likes what she sees.

"I've been here since mid-June," she said. "The community has been so welcoming already, and it's a lovely place. I see great potential in what we can accomplish, and being post-pandemic, there's a lot more (we) can do this school year."

She wants to implement new programs and, hopefully, more after-school clubs. She has spoken with some members of the PTA and "we've discussed some ideas and we're working together with the community ... Covid was a big undertaking, it took a toll. But, we'll be fine."

Registration for new students, especially those in pre-K and kindergarten, takes place weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Meet St. Agnes Academy's new principal

Taking over the role as principal for an estimated 500 students at St. Agnes Academy might give Jorge Fleitas some breathing room in comparison to a couple of other leadership positions he's held, but he realizes being the new guy can always be a challenge.

"I'll be filling in the footsteps of someone who has been here for so long," he said, "and change is always difficult for (students and parents). I'm hoping to follow in her footsteps and put my own mark (on this school)."

"Her" is Susana Rivera, who wanted to seek new endeavors after a brilliant decade-plus leadership career at St. Agnes, capped by her Principal of the Year award this past summer, presented by Baptist Health at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Good Neighbor ceremony. She also had been a teacher and assistant principal at the Academy, consistently rated among the best-performing schools in Miami-Dade County.

Fleitas is certainly no stranger to Key Biscayne -- or St. Agnes.

"Actually, my parents own a condo on the Key, and we always come to the church and have been part of the community the past couple of years," he said.

Fleitas grew up in Miami, attending Christopher Columbus High School, where he helped lead the Explorers to state glory in cross country and track and field as both a runner and later a coach, and has been "a product of the Catholic school system" along the entire way.

He had been the vice-principal at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers for six years, overseeing 800-900 kids, and previously had been the Dean of Students at Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, a school containing some 4.000 students at that time.

"It's a lot less kids here, for sure," he said, laughing.

St. Agnes is ready to open its doors for the 49th year, and with it comes construction -- a new gym is being built and, more importantly, a new church (the congregation meets in the auditorium for now).

"We're pretty excited," he said. "The new church is going up."

As a private school, the state's new testing method won't impact the students at St. Agnes, who use the nationwide TerraNova assessment type of testing "to see where your kids fall in line (with the standard)."

With much talk of teacher shortages across the state, there are none at St. Agnes. "There, we are good; we literally hired our last teacher today (Monday)," he said.

The school is putting in added safety measures this year, including an active shooter drill two days before the Aug. 17 classes begin – "just to make sure that if anything were to occur, we're prepared for those circumstances," Fleitas said. "I'm excited to work with the Key Biscayne Police Department on this ... I know it's awful to think about, but at the same time, you want to be ready."

New security cameras will be installed, students will notice upgrades to classrooms, and construction will be in progress outside.

"Overall, it's an exciting time for St. Agnes," Fleitas said.

Legislature's stamp on education

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure (SB 1048) that revamps the state's testing system in public schools, giving the end-of-semester Florida Standards Assessments the boot in favor of "progress monitoring" tests, which will require that students be administered exams at the beginning, middle and end of each school year.

English-language arts testing will be administered to students in grades 3 through 10 three times a year, while math assessments for grades 3 through 8 also will be given on the same schedule.

DeSantis said the new system will provide results more rapidly, a change that will, he said, "bolster the conversations between parents and teachers.”

Principal Piña at the K-8 Center believes the new testing format will be a success.

"I think it will be very beneficial because by monitoring the students' performance, we (teachers) can adjust the instruction for the child," she said. "It's more pulse checks on how they are progressing."

But, don't think kids can cruise without the familiar one-stop-shopping, end-of-semester tests.

"You have to pass certain classes, especially in middle school and high school," Piña said. "There is a standard as a state, and implemented at the district level."

Results from the final tests of the year will be used to determine accountability measures, such as overall school grades and graduation for high school students. However, to allow for a transition period, data from the final exams during the 2022-23 school year will not be used to calculate school grades.

Some other legislative topics have been more controversial in nature.

Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law prohibits public school teachers from any instruction involving sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and applies to "age appropriate" in other grades. Critics have called it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Just last week, the school board for Miami-Dade County -- the nation's fourth-largest public school system, with 334,000 students -- rescinded a decision that rejected new sex education textbooks for middle and high school students.

"Comprehensive Health Skills," published by Goodheart-Willcox in Illinois, comes in different versions for middle schools and high schools, and includes topics such as nutrition, physical activity and sexually transmitted diseases – subjects that follow state and district requirements.

School board chair Perla Tabares Hantman said the books are online and content that is not age-appropriate is not accessible. Parents also are allowed to opt out of sex education for their children.

Other legislative decisions also have been scrutinized and challenged.

DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act" sets limits on how issues involving race may be taught. It even allows parents to sue teachers and school districts if the limits are violated.

He also rolled out a mandatory civics education initiative so students would not be taught "real history," not a distorted view of history.

Principal Piña said she doesn't think these rules will be obstacles for her teachers.

"I don't think so," she said. "When teachers come into the education field, they want to teach from the heart."

Another topic that has stirred conversation, if not more, is how to accommodate transgender students as far as restrooms or locker rooms. The Florida Department of Education has told school districts to ignore President Biden's guidelines for extending protections to LGBTQ individuals.

And, just recently, to help solve the state's teacher shortage, DeSantis granted military veterans the right to teach in Florida's public schools without training or certification. That, too, has created a firestorm of opinions.

And then, there is the norm ...

Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez returns for her second year as principal at MAST Academy, one which continues to dominate the landscape with "A" ratings and an abundance of positive, make-a-difference work, such as solar panels, being introduced by its "Green Champions" members.

"We continue to dominate as evidenced by our high AP and SAT scores," she said. "We're not just an "A" school, but one that has demonstrated gains in every single accountability area."

With 1,548 students enrolled in grades 6-12, the school's new initiatives will follow closely the path of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially regarding culture and climate, "and we like for our students to come up with creative ideas," she said.

The former principal at South Miami Senior High said how Florida will change the way it tests students will have virtually no effect.

"We're not afraid of change at school, as long as it's to the benefit of our students," she said.

MAST Academy will hold a Meet and Greet for students and parents from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the school.

"We're excited about welcoming them back," Dr. Collman-Perez said. "I'm very grateful to serve this community. These kids are wonderful. They're my inspiration for what I do every day."

At the Key Biscayne Community Day School, Diane Cellura returns as principal and director, positions she has held since 2000. The school educates toddlers to Pre-K 4.

And, at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, Anne Rothe, who has been the school director since May of 2018, also returns. She actually joined the faculty in 2008 as a Pre-K 3 teacher and was the lead kindergarten teacher for six years before accepting a two-year role in Coral Gables.

"We're just looking forward to getting back to some semblance of normal," said the 30-year-plus resident of Key Biscayne, whose kids also attended the school, which educates kids 18 months old to first grade.

"I tell people I'm the parent who wouldn't leave," she said, jokingly.

One of the "new" things on campus this year -- "hopefully," she said -- will be the addition of a junior soccer field, thanks to the efforts of the school's PTA fundraiser in April.

Miami Dade Schools are top notch

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, who came in at the halfway mark of last school year, will this year make his first Opening Day pitch as part of his four-year contract. He leads a school district that is one of 14 in the state with an "A" rating by the Florida Department of Education.

The percentage of "A" schools in the Miami-Dade district has climbed from 46% in the pre-pandemic years of 2018-19 to 54% in 2021 and 2022. Impressively, 99.5% of the district schools earned a rating of "C" or better and 77% earned an "A" or "B" as compared to a 58% statewide average.

Islander News has published its annual Back-To-School special section. Click here for more information.