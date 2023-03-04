State-licensed professional scuba diving training available in Key Biscayne

There is a new school in town, and it comes with a warning: You will get wet.

Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute — Key Biscayne, part of the Diver's Paradise scuba diving and snorkeling center, has earned a Florida Department of Education (FDOE) state license. Following the distinguished 40-year Diver's Paradise reputation for safety, the professional institute will be the only state-licensed scuba diving education facility in Miami and the surrounding area. The planned curriculum of higher learning will cover the programs and courses that scuba divers need to become certified professionals.

"The FDOE application process was thorough and involved. Some days, it was downright difficult," Michael Casey, Diver's Paradise Professional Institute Managing Director said. "We've been working hard for about two years to meet all of the state requirements, refining all of the details for our license. We worked for it. We earned it. We couldn't be happier."

Professional program costs start at $1500 and include all course tuitions, instruction, required books, training materials, boat and facility fees.

"This is an investment in your future. We believe there is a huge difference between something being cheap and something being inexpensive. It's a matter of quality," Casey said. "Diver's Paradise is centered on thoroughness and quality. To be in the same league as other state-licensed learning institutions—colleges, universities—is an honor. "

Course syllabi are structured around a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) curriculum, a world-renowned organization for scuba diving education. The professional institute teaching staff are certified in all areas of PADI specialty diving and provide multi-lingual and assistive instruction options.

Casey cites his well-rounded staff as the catalyst for successful training. "Diver's Paradise is ready for the challenge to teach. I couldn't ask for a better support system of educators," he said.

Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute is open for business Monday to Sunday—9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit the institute online at diversparadisepro.com.