Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width.

Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of 120 mph and stronger gusts as the outer rain bands impact Key Biscayne, Miami and much of South Florida, the area now braced for flooding and storm surge.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ian was located about 265 miles south of Sarasota in the west coast of Florida, moving north at 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami expects Ian to turn toward the north-northeast and says Ian’s forward speed will decrease as it moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, pass west of the Florida Keys Tuesday night, and approach the west coast of Florida some time on Wednesday.

The NHC says Ian is forecast to approach Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The NHC said the new forecast triggers a Hurricane Watch for portions of extreme southwestern Florida and a Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch for the rest of southeastern Florida – including Key Biscayne and Miami.

Ian is expected to product 6 to 8 inches of rain in the Florida Keys and South Florida with isolated totals up to 12 inches.

Several trees on Key Biscayne fell or cracked open Tuesday, including a large one on Beechwood Drive, due to rainy and windy conditions emanating from the outflow of Hurricane Ian up Florida's west coast.

It was just the first impacts of the storm in the Village, with several streets, like the area along the K-Center completely flooded as classes were suspended midday.

"Our goal is not to block the roadways and we're going to mitigate that, based on the priorities facing us," Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang said Tuesday. "We were expecting that might happen.

"We've also had some flooded streets in the expected areas because we're at high tide. We're already very wet; it's only expected to get worse."

Concerns with a possible 6-7 inches of rain, coupled with King Tides at high tide, led to that decision to declare a state of emergency. Because of the easterly movement of the track forecast, Miami-Dade County was placed under a Tropical Storm Watch, a Flood Watch and a Tornado Watch (through at least 5 p.m. Tuesday).

In his message to Village directors, Williamson wrote:

"Following with the Governor and County Mayor, and as we enter a Tropical Storm Watch, I have signed a Village of Key Biscayne Declaration of a State of Emergency.

"Our role as the government for Key Biscayne is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our residents. You are hereby authorized to take the necessary steps to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide emergency assistance as needed. ...

"I appreciate all that you do for the Village … be smart, stay safe and let’s continue to communicate and be present in the community."

The following public services have been closed due to the weather:

- Great Waste Recycling Pick-up (for single family homes and duplexes) has been canceled for Wednesday. Please stay tuned to the Village Connect and VINS for more information regarding Thursday's trash pick-up.

- Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All area schools follow the Miami-Dade Public Schools advisory; please call your school if you are unsure.

- Key Biscayne Community Center will be closed at of 2 p.m. Tuesday, until further notice. All athletics events are canceled.

- Freebee services will be suspended as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, until further notice.

- Curative testing sites are closed, until further notice.

Jorge Brito, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park manager, said that while they remained opened, he expected conditions to deteriorate.

Reina Gonzalez, said the three restaurants she co-owns with husband David Gonzalez – Boaters Grill, Lighthouse Café and The Cleat were closed.

Police Chief Frank Sousa and his staff were already busy addressing "lots of flooding" Tuesday morning.

Members of the Public Works Department were on the scene trying to clear the roadway on Beechwood.

Looking at the radar and the effects so far, Chief Lang said his heart was on two sides of the spectrum.

"I'm grateful it was not a direct impact (to us) but, on the other hand, our hearts are with those who will be impacted the most," Lang said.

For the complete 2 p.m. advisory from the NHC, click here.