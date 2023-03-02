The Florida Park Service has recognized three Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park team members for their outstanding contributions to making a visit to Bill Baggs Park unforgettable for around 800,000 annual visitors.

The recognition came on February 22, during their annual award ceremony honoring outstanding team members, volunteers and partners from District 5, with its 23 parks stretching from St. Lucie County to the southernmost tip of the Keys. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is in District 5.

The local winners were Elizabeth Golden, Heather Smith and Shane Zigler,

Elizabeth Golden: Hank Smith Award for Excellence in Research

Starting as a service volunteer in the early 1990s, Golden was recognized for exemplifying excellence in research. She has overseen 20 years of the Cape Florida Bird Banding Station, which provides vital research in bird migration along the eastern corridor and has collected data on over 40,000 birds of dozens of different species.

Heather Smith: District Award for Excellence in Administration

Since 2017 Heather progressed from OPS Secretary to Park Ranger to Park Services Specialist. In each position she served as either Administrative Assistant, Biologist, and Assistant Park Manager. Smith helped navigate unprecedented territory as part of the Bill Baggs leadership team while its park manager, Art Yerian, was on unexpected medical leave.

Shane Zigler: District Award for Excellence in Volunteer Management

Zigler has safely guided the park’s volunteer program throughout the COVID restrictions. He developed events allowing volunteers to feel safe and comfortable while donating their time to the park. Hundreds of volunteers are now involved every week, and Zigler continues to work with the community to recruit volunteers of all ages. Zigler works closely with the Friends of Cape Florida, the nonprofit group supporting the park.

Boy Scouts help make Bill Baggs Cape Florida an outstanding park. Boy Scout Troop 529 received the 2022 Outstanding Team of 3+ award for working on exotic plant removal, youth camp refurbishment and nursery rehabilitation.

You can learn more about Bill Baggs Park State Park by clicking here.