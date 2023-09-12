State poison control specialist warns Village Council about dangers of accidental poisoning

Did you know the No. 1 cause of injury death in the United States, dating back every year to 2007, is accidental poisoning?

Dr. Wendy Stephan, an educator and epidemiologist for the Florida Poison Information Center in Miami, was on hand during the last Village Council meeting in August to speak about the importance of keeping people safe, especially in light of Overdose Prevention Day which was celebrated on Aug. 31.

"Most people think that most fatal poisonings occur in children, but that, absolutely, is not the case," she said, illustrating that "suicidal" poisonings also are ranked among the top 10.

"We're seeing a crisis of mental health and self-harm in our communities across the country and fatalities associated with self-harm," she said. "And it's overwhelmingly adults, ages 25-64, it's the No. 1 cause."

Dr. Stephan noted that "This year, in a 12-month period, for the first time ... 100,000 people died from poisoning."

In Florida, fatal injuries attributed to drug poisonings led the way in 2021 "by far," with 7,119 deaths, followed by 4,252 falls and 3,779 motor vehicle deaths. Non-drug poisonings accounted for 333 deaths.

"People always ask, 'What's killing all these people?' It's medications and drugs," Dr. Stephan said.

In Miami-Dade County, that trend is bucked only by motor vehicle/traffic accidents. During the three-year period ending in 2021, 991 deaths were linked to traffic accidents, while drug poisoning accounted for 927.

"It's much worse than it was in 2000," she said, referring to drug-related deaths.

Dr. Stephan pointed out that Key Biscayne is not an area with high percentage rates, with 22 hospitalizations and deaths in the 33149 Zip code during that same three-year period, "but there's still room for improvement."

The Florida Poison Information Center is on call 24 hours a day, and some 80% of the calls come from the public, she said, providing examples of inquiries, such as "wrong medication" or "double-dose" medications.

But, the Center also plays an important role with law enforcement teams and fire-rescue departments, such as on Key Biscayne.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang said, "We frequently use Poison Control when we don't have an answer (for what that pill might be) or maybe someone ingested a pill ... so we've been on the phone (often with the Center) to get help or get the antidote."

Dr. Stephan said that when it comes to the sobering statistics on drug use, "things have worsened" over time.

"Synthetic opioids are driving a lot of that, including fentanyl (and other counterfeit supplies)," she said, explaining that users can range from a teen thinking they can pop a pill and do better on a test to adults with long-range addiction problems.

She said the Poison Information Center is ready to help everyone.

"People think we're there for children, but 11.2% of the calls are about pain medicines," she said.

"We're doing a lot of work with medicine safety now," she added, noting the easiest way to eliminate the problem is by proper drug disposal so they aren't sold in the street, especially after a home break-in, where burglars are particularly looking for prescription pills.

The Poison Information Center's phone number is 1-800-222-1222.