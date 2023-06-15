State Rep. Vicki Lopez updates Village Council on Tallahassee funding wins and other legislative action

James Taylor may have sung it best, but State Rep. Vicki Lopez said it best: "You've got a friend."

Speaking at last week's Village Council meeting, Lopez outlined three big funding items she has been able to attain for Key Biscayne through the first eight months of her current legislative role. She also noted several new laws that will affect residents.

Subject to Gov. Ron DeSantis signing the appropriations budget, Lopez said she was especially proud to earmark $100,000 toward the island’s special needs population.

"This is very important for our special needs people not to have to leave the island to get the programs they need," she said, adding that some of this money also will go toward training the staff.

Money for two important resiliency projects also was attained, including $450,000 for immediate flood mitigation to repair or replace more than 100 catch basins and bolster 1.5 miles of roadway.

Another $450,000 will go toward replenishing the sand on the beach and shoreline, which was washed away by last year's two major storms.

As a freshman legislator, she also was proud to be part of the state's new condo laws, following the 2021 tragedy in Surfside that claimed 98 lives.

Although Miami-Dade County has "done the right thing" with 40-year re-certifications, Senate Bill 154 will reduce that to 30 years and leave local governments to decide if they want or need to further enforce the proximity to the ocean as another certification measure.

In the end, Lopez said, "They'll probably recommend 25 years across the board (or maybe the County will)."

"Senate Bill 154 is a basis, but Dade and Broward could be stricter," she said.

She said the two-part safety component of SB 154 is not only keeping buildings safe but also making sure the HOA has enough reserves for structural components when needed.

One complaint was that there were not enough structural, licensed engineers to perform inspections and work. Now, though, SB 154 extends a team of design professionals or general contractors to perform inspections, "but they have to put their license on the line," she said.

In addition, every condo owner or buyer will get all the paperwork on what reserves are needed.

"In Surfside, just $9 million would have brought that building back to structural integrity," Lopez said.

The reserves portion of the bill is designed to go only to a designated 14 structural components, and reserves will need to be pro-rated. For instance, if it's known that it will take $100,000 to replace the roof in 10 years, then $10,000 a year must be raised just for that purpose.

"It's a big hit (especially for seniors on fixed incomes)," she said. "We're cognitive of that at the Legislature."

And, with insurance premiums on the rise, she said there is a chance of a "little bit more of a glide path" with retirees when it comes to reserves, especially the ones that will need to be raised immediately.

Lopez also mentioned the recent golf cart legislation that passed, bumping up the minimum age for drivers from 14 to 15 with a driver's permit (although the Village's minimum is 16 with a valid license).

She also is working on laws for micro-mobility devices. Interestingly, she said, a fellow State Representative was struck by an e-bike and sustained a cracked kneecap just a week ago.

The issue on Key Biscayne is jurisdiction, with Crandon Boulevard belonging to the County, so she'd like to get more uniformity with the laws instead of patchwork regulations for the Village.

"We need a pilot program with Commissioner (Raquel) Regalado and the Mayor (Daniella Levine Cava), and we have to impress FDOT ... we've got to continue that fight," Lopez said.