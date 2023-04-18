State’s new drone rule costly to many government safety agencies, but has minimal impact on Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne's flight path is clear for governmental drones, despite a recent ruling by the DeSantis administration that prohibits usage of such products if critical components are manufactured by a "foreign country of concern."

Not naming specific countries in the mandate – titled Unmanned Aerial Systems Minimum Security Requirements – concern reportedly focuses on Chinese-made Da Jiang Innovations, known as DJI, with the fear of data interceptions, spying and system viruses among a list of concerns.

"It doesn't impact us," Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said. "Prior to the (ruling), those of us in law enforcement were aware of it coming. We have one approved drone; in fact, we just bought it."

The new law, which went into effect April 5, is pinpointed to drones used by government agencies, such as police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire-rescue departments, infrastructure inspectors and mosquito control districts.

"Drones are an amazing tool for us to use for emergency management and services for different applications," Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang said.

His department mostly relies on partners, both public and private.

"If there was a search and rescue, or a (damage) assessment before or after a hurricane, we might fly one," Lang said. "With a fire, it depends on the need ... We have an agreement with the City of Miami (for special operations)."

Other than that, his department would use a private contract with an actual helicopter pilot who offers drone services.

"We did have a pilot with the Village, and ... met all the legal requirements, and it's pretty complex," Lang said. "But I don't believe we are impacted."

Nearly $200 million in Florida taxpayer money has reportedly been spent on government drones across the state. Some law enforcement agencies say American-made drones have been known to fail, the camera quality isn’t as good, and they are also more expensive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19 of its 25 drones are DJI models and it will cost millions of dollars to replace, according to a WKMG report. Also, the Seminole County Fire Department reported to WFTV that it had to replace three of its drones at a cost of $10,000 to $15,000 each because of the new law.

Approved models are:

Skydio

Parrot

Altavian

Teal Drones

Vantage Robotics.

Sousa wouldn't say if he agreed or disagreed on the administration’s mandsate, mainly because his department is not affected.

"Our program is not operational yet," he said, mainly because few people have the required training. "But we're very lucky that one of our officers is a pilot."

Key Biscayne's Building, Zoning & Planning Director, Jeremy Calleros Gauger, said his department uses a smaller drone to assess areas of flooding, the beach and even sargassum, for instance.

"We'll look overhead for beach assessments and flooding assessments in emergencies, and property damage assessments after a storm," he said, but no drones are soaring over backyards for any invasion of privacy.

"It just so happens that one of our code compliance officers (has) a pilot's license, so he has to assist the other departments."

As far as the recent ruling?

"I think it’s preposterous (that) people have to replace their drones," he said. "I'd rather risk the (penalties) of the state than to risk the lives of an officer."