Pelican Harbor Seabird Station was founded in 1980 by Harry and Darlene Kelton on their houseboat in what is now Pelican Harbor Marina. One day, they came across an injured pelican wrapped in a fishing line. They removed the hook, nursed the bird back to health in their bathtub, and when it was strong enough, released it.

“Word must have gotten out because more and more pelicans began showing up at their doorstep,” said Christopher Boykin, executive director of the station.”They quickly realized that their small houseboat could not accommodate them all.”

From 1980 until 1992, the Station consisted of a small wooden shed and a few kiddie pools, and they treated a few hundred pelicans a year. After that, the current facility was built, and Darlene and Harry continued to care for the seabirds there until 2001.

The reins were then handed off to Wendy Fox who further expanded the center until her passing in 2011. Boykin came on board in the Fall of 2014 and since then he has focused on increasing their staff capacity, as well as raising awareness about their mission throughout all 34 municipalities of Miami-Dade County.

“Our patient load now surpasses 2,500 animals a year, and we have expanded our mission to treat not only seabirds, but almost all native Florida wildlife,” including falcons, said Boykin. They have rescued over 36 thousand patients and 92 species since they opened, and have already treated over 800 in 2021.

In the last two years, Pelican Harbor has treated 137 patients of 54 different species from Key Biscayne. The rescued and rehabilitated birds are then released on the island at either Bill Baggs or Crandon Park.

They have seen a 28% increase in cases over the last two years. In order to accommodate this growth, and modernize their care, they are building a new state-of-the-art facility on a 2.6 acre riverfront property along the Little River.

Boykin shared that all of the releases are special but one stands out; “Releasing a sandhill crane back to Crandon Park and hearing it’s mate and other cranes call to it to welcome it back! Everyone had chillbumps and some of us teared up.”

Pelican Harbor currently has seven full time employees, eight part time and over 50 volunteers. There are also two veterinarians who specialize in wildlife medicine who assist with complex procedures, surgeries, and the overall supervision of patient care.

“As a small non-profit, volunteers are the backbone of our operation, we could never accomplish the work that we do without them,” said Boykin. If you are interested in volunteering please go to Kiki@pelicanharbor.org for more information.

Their ultimate goal, of course, is to release rehabilitated wildlife back to their natural environment. However, there are the occasional cases where the animals can’t be released back into the wild due to a broken wing or a missing/damaged eye, which renders them unable to fly or hunt in the absence of binocular vision.

“These animals act as ambassadors by helping us understand more about wildlife and how humans have impacted the animal kingdom,” said Boykin. Currently they have a dozen non-released birds; 10 pelicans and 2 owls which they use for educational purposes.

“We also have an ambassador Virginia Opossum, Basil, who helps us in teaching the community about the ecological importance of these gentle marsupials,” he added.

The Station provides these educational opportunities at their facility or during school visits, and they also attend community events. There is even a free 16-page activity-coloring book called “The Adventures of Penelope the Pelican” that can be downloaded or ordered from their website.

A grateful Boykin noted that community donations help ensure they maintain their operations and have been able to remain open 365 days a year for the last four decades.

He added a very special thanks to “the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces for providing our home at Pelican Harbor Marina, and the Deeks and Batchelor Foundations for their incredible support and matching gifts.”

Visitors are welcome at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station at 1279 NE 79th St., on the causeway to Miami Beach. They offer tours for families and groups of all ages. So whether you are an experienced bird enthusiast or a novice who enjoys seeing nature up close, this is a chance to witness the native wildlife they rehabilitate on beautiful Biscayne Bay.