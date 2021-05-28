Staying COVID-safe on the pool or beach this Memorial Day weekend

Planning to spend time outdoors during this long Memorial Day weekend and wondering how to stay safe from COVID while enjoying the beach or pool?

You are not alone. The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance surveyed 2,000 Americans and found that more than half those surveyed were worried about the spread of COVID-19.

According to experts quoted in a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, unvaccinated people — including children under 12 — should use caution as they flock to the beach or pool.

Here are some facts you should know:

- COVID-19 doesn’t spread to people through water

- Do not wear a face mask in the pool or ocean

- Yes – it is possible to contract COVID if you get too close to someone in the pool or beach.

- Chlorine levels are critical to preventing virus spreading in pools

- Lifeguards at the beach or pool likely will not be wearing masks in their stands

The risk of virus spreading in pools is caused by what happens above the pool water, not below, according to Cindy Prins, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida as water dilutes the effect of the coronavirus, Prins said.

“Even if someone sneezes into the water, it disperses and the amounts won’t be significant enough for you to get it from the water,” adding that if people are crowding in or around the pool, you could be at risk.

“You need to maintain a distance from people when you don’t know their vaccine status.”

Social distancing is important. Young children should keep their distance from others in and out of the pool. The CDC estimate the safe distance as “a few inches longer than a typical pool noodle.”

The beaches will likely be crowded as well and Dr. Roy Vore, an Atlanta microbiologist specializing in recreational water management and public health, told the Sun Sentinel that “COVID is a respiratory virus,” and that you have to be near someone and “breathe it in,” to be contaminated.

To be safe from breathing the virus in, Dr. Vore recommends wearing a mask on a crowded beach, but to take it off before heading into the ocean.

“It will get moist and block the filtration process, so it is worthless,” he said.

To read the entire Sun Sentinel article, click here.