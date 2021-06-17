Leaders needed

My congratulations to the winner of the island’s incorporation battle. And to both winners and losers, considering the percentage of the vote, there must be a message that demands a genuine spirit of cooperation for the good of 100 percent of Key Biscayne residents.

There must be a search for leaders who have the talent and the time to give to their community without thought of what can be taken. And these new leaders should keep their priority list short. Trying to do too much at one time will lead to disillusionment.

Eleanor Sherman

Charter framework

During the slight factional acrimony surrounding our new city’s new charter groundwork, I offer the following charter framework. It, as you can see, obviously required much organizational thought.

Here is the proposed charter:

Article One: Encourage the proliferation and protection of the friendly and independent Key Biscayne raccoon.

Article Two: Encourage the traditional friendliness and independence of the Key Biscayne resident.

Article Three: In all other respects, and insofar is at all possible, let everybody be.

John Keasler

Ballot Question:

Shall the Date County Board of County Commissioners be authorized to create a new municipality on Key Biscayne pursuant to Section 5.05 of the Date County Home Rule Charter?

Election results

- YES 1,749 58.1%

- NO 1,261 41.8%

Steps in creating a new city

After residents approved incorporation on Tuesday, there are still several procedures that must be followed.

County Commission authorization by approving an ordinance describing the boundaries and noting compliance with each step.

Appointment of charter commission consisting of five electors living within the proposed boundaries of the municipality.This group would create and submit a charter to be approved by a majority of all the qualified electors within the municipality. The proposed charter must be drafted within 120 days.

The charter election must be held within 120 days after the draft of the proposed municipal charter has been prepared. The election would be called by County Commissioners.

Upon adoption and filing of the charter with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the new municipality would come into existence.

After the vote to incorporate on November 6, 1990, there were several additional hurdles before the Village of Key Biscayne was created, including creation and approval by voters of the charter.

The charter approval vote was held in June 1991.

Charter Commission members

Luis Lauredo, Commission Chair Betty Sime Roberto Cambó Michael Hill Edward Sawyer

Proposed new government structure

Proposed organizational chart for the newly formed village government