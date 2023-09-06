Sticker shock for resiliency infrastructure projects has some Key Biscayne residents concerned

Key Biscayne's recent public workshop regarding future resiliency infrastructure projects on the island created a tide of concern among some residents who heard price tags of $300 million and even $400 million, potentially, for the 15-year investment.

"We recognize this is ongoing, but we need to do it in a responsible, incremental way," said former Village Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay during public comments at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting. "We heard $200-$250 million a year ago, now to $350-$400 million two weeks ago ... it's time to have a serious discussion now," she said, asking for a "holistic approach" to the project.

She said that type of expenditure would be "a huge burden on (about) 8,000 households. Please evaluate the numbers," she asked the Council.

Councilman Brett Moss said during a later discussion, "I don't think anyone is asking for a $300 bond at once. I think it's spread out. Doing things holistically is what we're doing. It's exactly why we brought in Black & Veatch (an engineering and consulting firm)."

Within four months, he said those analysts should provide the Village with a possible road map of priorities.

"But nothing happens until the budget is set," said Moss, who owns an architectural firm in Miami and has vast experience navigating large and multi-faceted projects.

He said in college, his professor once asked the class what they thought the most important model in a big project would be. And, while some said "buildings" or the overall development, "the answer was actually the financial model because that is the basis for what can be done," he said.

"It's clear to me how far apart we are (from the general estimate of some $250 million)," Moss said. "We have to get into the numbers."

He said Village Manager Steve Williamson will soon conduct individual meetings with each Council member to clarify any concerns.

"That's the critical part of the project ... we have to sit down and see how it can be financed and see what people are willing to pay," said Moss, who, at this point, indicated he wouldn't even know how to vote right now on the K-8 Community School project without seeing the whole picture.

Long-time Key Biscayne resident Carlos de la Cruz, like Lindsay, also needed help with the higher estimated expenditures of a long-term project.

"We have to be careful that whatever we do to mitigate the damage from water, from the sky or from the side, is what we can afford," he said.

"I think the presentation (Aug. 16, mentioning) the $300 million, thereabouts, expenditure for flooding is, frankly, very, very difficult to (count on) that it can be afforded. It's about eight times the budget of the Key ... (and for) one thing, which doesn't even solve our stormwater problem. I think that we have to basically re-think this and come to grips with the water problem as a holistic matter.

"I think we have to include, not just flooding, we have to include storm; the bridge, if that involves expenditure on our part; we have to include putting the electricity underground, which will involve some expenditure if the law hasn't changed; and we have to include insurance, because if we don't get insurability for the houses here, the values will go down and the revenues will go down, and if the revenues go down, it's a spiral."

Councilman Ed London said, "You can't fault AECOM (engineering company) or Steve (for the estimated costs) because that is what we asked. What I propose is to have all the scenarios available (crossed by the amount of dollars for each) and get feedback."

The "Dig Once" option was also discussed Tuesday night, and some Council members believed to still be in play.

"That's what we've been saying, 'Dig Once,' " said Council member Allison McCormick, still under the impression the Village was going forward with that objective.

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said, realistically, "There's no feasible way to dig once."

"I don't remember us coming together to say that," Moss said, regarding the "Dig Once" approach. "It was a way ... but if we want to go that way ..."

Councilman Oscar Sardiñas said, "Dig Once always was good. Why dig up someone's lawn twice?"

But, he wanted to see what service levels would be provided for each zone.

"I am happy to continue this conversation," he said, believing the holistic approach, or how one zone affects another, is the right way to go. "I think that we're in a good place."

Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco reflected on the overall picture.

"We have a 'back of the envelope' estimate," he said. "Now, it's going to take a while (to study the facts). This Council is very much aware of doing something. Doing nothing is not an option. We need to finish the design now and see where we are going with it.

"We're not gonna kick the can down the road."