Stolen cars are big – and expensive – business, even on the island

Car thieves seem to be getting a lot more sophisticated when it comes to their choice of "hot" wheels, at least judging from recent thefts on Key Biscayne and in Miami.

A Lamborghini was stolen from a North Mashta Drive residence on Dec. 30, one of the most expensive thefts, value-wise, in Key Biscayne history, Police Chief Frank Sousa presumed. That vehicle had not been located as of last week.

Two weeks later, an 18-year-old homeless man, who confessed to stealing an Alfa Romeo in the City of Miami, was apprehended by Key Biscayne Police and other agencies after he was spotted driving, and bailing from, the sporty vehicle in the Village.

A report last year by MiamiCars.com, entitled "The Car Theft Epidemic," reported that thefts were up in South Florida, some even originating in the Miami International Airport parking garage.

Police said thieves have been targeting "a certain type of vehicle" – such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce and even a McLaren, in one case.

According to the Key Biscayne Police report from Dec. 30, the owner of the Lamborghini was contacted by officers after the vehicle was reported stolen from the residence overnight. According to the report, the owner's son inadvertently left the key inside the vehicle, something Chief Sousa and Mayor Joe Rasco have warned residents not to do.

Detectives are still working that case, studying surveillance video from the property and nearby locations. Police, so far, have not released the color, year or model type.

A 2022 report shows the price of a typical Lamborghini starting at about $210,000 or more, while one model, the Aventador, starts at $498,258. Some are reported to run as much as $5 million for limited edition models.

On Christmas Eve in 2021, two thieves broke into a Miami home and drove away with a 2021 blue Lamborghini Urus SUV, valued at $300,000.

An Alfa Romeo, like the 2019 model recovered last week in the Village, typically has a base price of nearly $43,000 while the high-end Quadrifoglio starts at just over $80,000.

In any case, grand theft of a motor vehicle, regardless of value, is charged as a third-degree felony under Florida law, and is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

Crimes are up; half are recovered

According to a report by SafeHome.org, citing FBI crime data, motor vehicle theft has been the only type of property crime to rise in the average city over the past decade increasing by 48%.

The FBI notes, on average, there are more than 720,000 reported vehicle thefts each year, or an average of 2.2 thefts per 1,000 people. That amounts to an astounding one vehicle stolen each minute of each day!

In 2022 alone, according to the most recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 745,000 vehicles were stolen in the first three quarters of the year, a 24% increase over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

About half of the stolen vehicles are recovered and returned to their owners, the FBI reported. But the other half go unsolved, resulting in more than $6 billion annually in lost property.

Most popular color, models to steal

According to a report by MotorSnitch.com, black is the most popular car color of all stolen, for a few reasons.

Black cars are easy to resell because they're popular among used car buyers. They are also less likely to be noticed at night and they blend in with the night, which makes them easier to steal.

White and gray cars comprised the top three targets of thieves.

So, what makes and models are most often stolen?

As of data from last July, Chevrolet and Ford full-size pick-ups took the top two spots for the second year in a row in the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) annual "Hot Wheels" vehicle theft report, and the GMC model wasn't far off the pace.

Of the nearly 1 million total vehicles reported stolen in 2021, 14% of passenger vehicles were Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC full-size pick-up models, making them the most commonly stolen vehicle type in 36 states.

Florida ranks third across the country in vehicle thefts, far below California and Texas, and also followed the national trend with the three pickup models among its top 10.

Based on the latest data available through 2021:

National top 10 stolen vehicles:

1. Chevrolet Pickup

2. Ford Pickup

3. Honda Civic

4. Honda Accord

5. Toyota Camry

6. GMC Pickup

7. Nissan Altima

8. Honda CR-V

9. Jeep/Grand Cherokee

10. Toyota Corolla

Florida's top 10 stolen vehicles (with most common year model):

1. Ford Pickup (2006)

2. Honda Accord (2018)

3. Nissan Altima (2020)

4. Toyota Corolla (2021)

5. Chevy Pickup (2021)

6. Toyota Camry (2021)

7. Honda Civic (2018)

8. Ram Pickup (2021)

9. Honda CR-V (2020)

10. Jeep/Grand Cherokee (2018)

Four ways to prevent auto theft

According to a report by UniVista Insurance, thieves do not always steal the entire car, just some of the valued parts such as catalytic converters, tire rims and expensive sound systems.

Some tips to prevent thefts:

1. Install an immobilizer system, which, if it detects that theft is taking place, prevents the car from moving.

2. Opt for an anti-theft alarm that activates when a window is broken or rolled down.

3. Install a GPS, LoJack or OnStar device to trace the whereabouts. You will need the Vehicle Identification Number.

4. Make sure that the car is locked correctly and never leave spare keys inside or near the vehicle.

And, don't forget to update your comprehensive insurance policy.

Despite all of the thefts, there is one bit of good news for one particular set of car owners, at least.

A study by the Highway Loss Data Institute found that the BMW 3 Series was the least-stolen car in the U.S.