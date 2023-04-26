Stolen condo association funds recovered with minimum loss, but cyber criminals once more prove the need for diligence

Sophisticated cyber criminals managed to steal $3,300 from a Key Biscayne condo association, but it could have been much worse.

"We made a careless mistake, but we got lucky," said Botanica condo president Matt Bramson. "It's regrettable, and nobody's happy about it, but in the big scheme of things, getting back the big chunk of the money" was a blessing.

Key Biscayne Police, led by Detective Fernando Carvajal, along with federal partners and critical bank procedures, led to the recovery of $101,665,57 after a "phishing" scam didn't quite go the way as thieves planned.

"This could happen to anybody," said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa. "You've got to be mindful that there are some people out there who will take advantage of others. And, it's becoming more prevalent. We live in a technology-based world, and there's a lot of technology out there.

"In this case, we were fortunate that we had a good outcome."

The criminal investigation is still ongoing. No suspects have been arrested.

What happened

During the first couple of days each month, the Botanica condo pays $105,000 to the Master Association of the Key Colony condo complex for use of the lap pool, tennis courts and perimeter road, and more services.

"As far as I know, for 40 years we have paid per check, hand delivered to the association office 100 yards away from our association office," Bramson said.

"At the end of November, we -- I'll say our office -- got an email that appeared to be from the assistant manager at the HOA saying something like, 'Hey, because we were being audited, blah, blah, blah, we can't process any paper checks and can't have money going into the account right now. So, instead of sending us a check, wire the money into an account to PNC Bank.'

"So, regrettably, our employees acted on that ... (using) instructions on how to send it to the account, had a member of the board sign it and never thought to confirm that, never walked the 100 yards ... So that part is regrettable," Bramson said. "On Dec. 2 or 3, 2022, the money was wired, and as far as our folks were concerned, it was the right thing to do."

Three weeks later, however, things seemed "phishy," when Botanica officials were asked where their monthly payment was.

"On Dec. 22, we got an email from the HOA that we were three weeks late with our payment for December, and 'please pay us,' " Bramson said. "We were like, "What do you mean? We sent the money per your email. ... They were like, 'What email?' You always bring us a check.' Well, looking closer, even the email address (from the cyber thieves) was one letter off."

Frantic next steps

Bramson said he immediately notified police, the condo's bank (Banco Popular), and the condo's insurance company.

"The bank told us the money had already been transferred, so it was gone out of our account," he said. "They initiated a report of the problem, and the police did the same, and opened a case."

He said the condo's insurance covers cyber fraud, cybertheft and errors of omission, so that was, at least, somewhat of a relief.

But, time ticked away. Days, weeks ... before an announcement about the investigation.

"According to the police, from what they heard from federal law enforcement, we got lucky," Bramson said. "The money was transferred into a PNC account that originated with an auto body shop in Houston ... I don't know if they were in on it, or (if) they are victims, too.

"But, as luck would have it, the criminals were furiously trying to withdraw (the money) ... and the ferocity of that triggered a fraud alert and the freezing of (our bank) account, totally irrespective of the funds ... (that had been in there) while we were in blissful ignorance."

PNC Bank's computer locked the account and the thieves, fearing they'd be traced, didn't make any effort to unblock it.

Bramson was told "the $101,000 and change was still in that account,” and it would be returned as soon as the true owner of the funds was clarified. That took a couple of months.

"Finally, last Thursday (April 6), we got a call that Det. Carvajal got confirmation from PNC that the money was sent back to Banco Popular (our account),” Bramson said. “On Friday, we got an email confirmation from our account manager ... There was the $101,000 in our account and we verified it ourselves."

Bramson said he wanted to credit the police, the federal investigators consulted, and the folks at PNC Bank, who were alert as the bank fraud was taking place.

It was a pleasant ending to a careless mistake that could have been avoided.

Preventive measures

So, how do condo officials plan to prevent this type of scenario?

Bramson said the condo hired a cyber-security consultant to make recommendations and review technology upgrades, which are already in place. Training courses to detect suspicious emails and anything related to this type of crime before it happens also is in the works for Botanica officials and will be done on a regular basis.

"We're implementing a general understanding of skepticism; it's a whole new world," Bramson said.

Future bills and payments will have to be brought to the condo president and treasurer to verify.

"We don't think we were hacked, and I don't think it happened on our end," he said.

The condo manager was let go, but Bramson made it clear that this one incident was not the cause of his release, "just a brick in the wall."

"The manager and executive assistant did this on their own ... They thought they were doing the right thing," he said. "The board member (they brought it to) signed it and had no reason to think otherwise. A lot of bills come across the table, like an FPL bill, but if one (identification) number is off ... I don't hold that board member responsible. The manager has the responsibility."

Since then, Botanica hired a manager with "very strong experience," managing elite properties on Fisher Island and Ocean Reef in the Keys. He also has eight years of experience as a police officer.

"He's been here 60 days and he's killing it," Bramson said. "The whole building is happy with the impact he's been able to make ... it was a needed change."

Police are still investigating if the Key Colony master association's system was hacked. "If it was, then it shows everybody is vulnerable," Bramson said.

As far as the $3,300 that the thieves got away with? The insurance will not cover that amount because $15,000 is the minimum claim. But, there are ample reserve funds that can cover that, "but we won't take this lightly," he said.

"We had no expectation of getting the money back (at the onset), so we special-assessed each property owner $350 each (for each of the 296 units)," Bramson said. "We collected a little more than half of that."

But residents were notified last Monday that credits will be issued toward their next condo maintenance payment, and those who have not paid will not have to.

Investigations take time

Chief Sousa said a lot of these types of investigations are never solved, or certainly not solved overnight, calling the cyber-thieves "professionals."

"It usually takes a couple months (of investigating before anything happens)," he said. "We get a lot of calls on (these types of crimes), but people have to know that it's where the crime originated from, that's the police who have to handle that. If it's Texas (like this), we have to call the jurisdiction in Texas. Fortunately, we worked with regional partners and recovered most of the money."

Ironically, Bramson's professional background for some 30 years has been related to technology in some way, "in different flavors of marketing and sales."

Now, the 15-year Key Biscayne resident is the executive vice president of marketing and sales for a successful, Phoenix-based Elevation technology company, which has recently been focusing primarily on residential solar.

He said upgrading technology not only should apply to self-managed condo associations, but to "all kinds of small mom and pop businesses" that might not have a protective firewall in their system, or perhaps have Post-it Notes for passwords within eyesight. Many of the larger condos associations and corporate companies are likely to engage in the best proactive protection available.

According to The Identity Theft Research Center, 2022 produced the second-highest number of data compromises in the US in a single year, in which at least 422 million individuals were impacted. The potential loss increased to $10.2 billion, up from $6.9 billion in 2021. California, Florida and Texas had the highest number of cyber-crime victims.

"What I've learned, especially in self-managed condos, in many respects they're out of step, kind of run like they have been for decades," Bramson said, "and there's vulnerability there.The sophistication of the bad guy is very rapidly evolving."