Stolen vehicle, hit-and-run, and bicycle theft among recent police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of May 22 to June 4.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

May 22, 2023

KBPD officers were called to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road for a third time in a matter of hours regarding noise. The homeowner was issued a second civil citation.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an accident. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive regarding an accident. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Police completed a report at the 300 block of Glenridge Road for a lost or stolen cell phone. The complainant advised they left their phone unattended while at the farmer’s market.

May 23, 2023

While on patrol, officers discovered the garage door open and unattended at a residence on the 700 block of Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 800 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

May 24, 2023

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Satinwood Drive regarding reports of loud music and screaming. On arrival, noise could be heard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a Civil Citation.

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & Grapetree Drive regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and contacted its occupants. The vehicle was dropping off the passenger at their residence.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence and appeared secure.

Officers responded to the PD lobby, located at 88 West McIntyre Street, regarding a disturbance between two parties over driving habits. Officers spoke with both parties and documented the incident.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Mashta Drive regarding reports of loud noise coming from a vessel. The vessel was gone on arrival.

May 25, 2023

Officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the victim, who advised her vehicle was taken with the keys inside of it while she was at Novecento. Officers completed a report and detectives will conduct the follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & West McIntyre Street regarding an accident. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

Officers were contacted by security at the 600 block of Grapetree Drive regarding property damage. A truck had caused damage to the security gate. The incident was documented.

Police completed a hit and run report at CVS Pharmacy, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. A case card was issued.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Knollwood Drive regarding reports of a front door being damaged. Officers contacted the owner and learned the home was under construction. The residence was cleared, and nothing was taken. A case card was issued.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Buttonwood Drive regarding reports of loud music. On arrival, music could be heard. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

May 26, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed the trunk of a vehicle left open around the 300 block of West Enid Drive. The vehicle was secured, and a crime opportunity notice was left.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the 50 block of Harbor Drive. While en route, the call was cancelled. The alarm company called and advised it was accidental.

The complainant at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard responded to the police station and advised his Super-73 bicycle was stolen. The bike was locked in an assigned parking space. Officers contacted the property manager and will obtain CCTV footage. Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of West Heather Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding reports of loud music and screaming. On arrival, noise could be heard. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a Civil Citation.

May 27, 2023

Officers contacted the complainant, who advised their unlocked bicycle was taken while at Village Green. The complaint advised they left their Trek Bicycle at the park and when they returned it was gone. A case card was issued.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of West Heather Drive regarding reports of construction occurring on the weekends. Officers contacted the workers and advised them of the Village ordinance.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Allendale Road regarding reports of construction occurring on the weekends. Officers contacted the workers and advised them of the Village ordinance. A written warning was issued.

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were heard or observed.

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & West Enid Drive regarding an accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a report.

Officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station, located at 38 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a white male harassing customers. Officers contacted the male and issued a trespass warning.

May 28, 2023

Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Glenridge Road regarding a hit and run accident. Officers contacted a juvenile, who advised another juvenile had driven a vehicle in an unsafe manner and ultimately collided with a tree. Officers contacted the juvenile driver and their parents. A crash investigation was completed, and citations were issued.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Harbor Drive regarding reports of construction occurring on the weekends. Officers contacted the workers and advised them of the Village ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle. Officers contacted both parties and completed an investigation. The investigation revealed the driver made a left turn into the shopping center and collided with the cyclist. A crash report was completed.

Marine officers responded to Harbor Drive & Bay Lane regarding reports of loud noise coming from a vessel. Officers contacted the boat operator and issued a warning.

Officers were contacted by the complainant at the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant asked for a lost property report, as they had lost their driver’s license, bank card, and cash. A report was completed, and a case card issued.

While on patrol, officers observed a male around the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard matching a description of an alert. Officers contacted the male and learned it was the person a B.O.L.O. was issued for. He was taken into custody and transported to KBPD. Detectives contacted the male, and he invoked his Miranda Rights. The arrested was then taken to TGK Jail. He is suspected of multiple thefts from Key Biscayne and Coral Gables.

May 29, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers contacted a male sleeping inside of his vehicle at the 100 block of East Enid Drive. The driver advised the officers they were resting prior to their work shift nearby. A records check was completed, and he was released.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a bicycle theft. Officers contacted the complainant, who told them their bicycle had been stolen. Officers were able to retrieve surveillance footage. Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Police officers responded to the 400 block of Warren Lane regarding a disturbance between neighbors. Officers contacted both parties and documented the incident.

May 30, 2023

Officers responded to an audible alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the location and the residence appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Sunset Drive regarding reports of property damage. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised an unknown person had thrown a rock through their window. The incident was documented.

Police responded to an audible alarm at the 700 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers checked the location and the residence appeared secure.

May 31, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding reports of vehicles blocking and obstructing traffic. Officers contacted the construction crew, and the vehicles were moved.

Officers were contacted by the complainant at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard, who advised they were the victim of a phone scam. The complainant advised she received a telephone call from what appeared to be a KBPD non-emergency number. The caller asked for an amount of money to be withdrawn and to respond to the police department. The complainant withdrew the money and went to the police department. Officers advised her this was an apparent scam and escorted her back home.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Enid Drive regarding reports of juveniles causing a disturbance on a construction site. Officers checked the area, and no juveniles were located.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Grapetree Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers checked the area and did not observe a violation. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the call.

June 1, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door open and unattended at a residence on the 900 block of Harbor Drive. Officers provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers contacted the complainant at the 200 block of Ridgewood Road, who advised an FPL account was opened in their name without their permission. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a minor vehicle accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 400 block of Ridgewood Road contacted police and wanted to document possible cement splatter on their property from construction work next door. A case card was issued, and the incident was documented.

June 2, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, and they advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a vehicle accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers completed a lost property report for a lost wallet at the Ritz Carlton, located at 430 Grand Bay Drive.

Police responded to the 500 block of Satinwood Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not hear of a violation. The homeowner was contacted and advised of the complaint.

Officers were contacted by Ritz security, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, about two intoxicated guests. The guests were causing a disturbance by wanting to drive. Upon speaking with the officers, the guests booked an additional night at the hotel.

June 3, 2023

Police officers conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of Harbor Drive of a juvenile operating a golf cart. The juvenile did not have a driver’s license. The parents were contacted and responded to the scene. A written warning was issued.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident at the 300 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a disturbance between two neighbors. Officers spoke with the complainant. The disturbance was a civil matter.

Ritz security, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, contacted KBPD regarding two sisters having a disturbance. Officers contacted both sisters and the hotel provided another room for one of the sisters. There was no physical altercation.

Officers were flagged down at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard by a group of juvenile females. The females stated a male on a Super-73 circled them and pointed a possible Orbeez toy gun at them. One juvenile was truck on their shoulder with no injuries occurring. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate the driver. All parents were contacted.

June 4, 2023

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Curtiswood Drive regarding reports of a loud party. Officers arrived and could clearly hear the noise more than the Village ordinance permits. A written warning was issued to the owner.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Warren Lane regarding reports of a loud party. Officers arrived and could clearly hear the noise more than the Village ordinance permits. A written warning was issued to the owner.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Grapetree Drive regarding reports of loud music coming from a vehicle. Officers contacted the driver and asked them to turn the music down. The vehicle left home.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of Warren Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, and they advised it was accidental.

Police completed a found property report at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard for a found credit card.

