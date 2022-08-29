’Stories’ podcast spotlights Key Biscayne’s community of friends and neighbors

To say Alejandro Servalli is a man of community is an understatement. The 35-year-old has made it his mission to spread camaraderie and fellowship throughout the island by way of his Key Biscayne Stories Podcast.

Servalli emigrated from Peru with his family and arrived in Key Biscayne when he was 10. As a proud member of the Biscayne community for most of his life, he decided to start the podcast featuring discussions with his neighbors.

Before starting his podcast while everyone was in the throes of the COVID pandemic, Servalli had worked in international relations for the city of Miami. When the pandemic impacted his ability to travel, Servalli saw the podcast as a new opportunity.

“I knew that the international community were at home as well, not doing much,” said Servalli. “I thought to myself, ‘Let me start calling and interviewing people for a podcast.’ ”

Servalli began reaching out to contacts and friends in Key Biscayne. The community’s diversity offered lots of fodder for talk, so he dubbed the show “Key Biscayne Stories.”

The podcast is an interview discussion with interesting people from the island. Friends and neighbors who have a story to share. Not surprisingly, the people Servalli has spoken to depict the Key’s heterogeneity.

“Our residents are always doing something,” Servalli said. “A majority of the people I interview usually have a charity or non-profit going on.”

Asked about what he has gained from his venture, Servalli said building friendships has been the number one reward. “People love the opportunity to share their stories,” he said. “You can really see that people just love the Key and what we have made here.”

Servalli’s podcast can be found on podcast services from Youtube, Apple, Google and Spotify, as well as on Instagram at www.instagram.com/keybiscaynestories/