Stormwater fee formula options in the spotlight at tonight’s Village Council meeting

Discussion on how to collect stormwater utility fees on Key Biscayne is set to resume at Tuesday's 6 p.m. Village Council meeting, although the recommendation will be to defer the final vote to the July 26 meeting in order to further study the scope of the projected amended ordinance.

A potential new way to allocate fees, based on the amount of impervious area in a home or condo -- and being called “the most equitable” by consultants and some city leaders -- is on the agenda.

Why it is important:

Based on the methodology being considered, those living in condo developments could see their fees drop by some 40%, while many single-family homeowners could see their rates doubled or more.

According to Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum, the median single-family home on Key Biscayne has 4,800 impervious square feet, meaning fees for a home that size could be doubled to roughly $608 a year if the vote passes.

On the other hand, the median condo on Key Biscayne has 964 impervious square feet so, in that example, fees could be reduced by about 40%.

Defining impervious

Impervious Area shall mean the horizontal ground surface that is incapable of being penetrated or retards the entry by rainwater. This shall include, but not be limited to, all structures, roof extensions, slabs, patios, porches, driveways, private sidewalks, parking areas, pool collars, athletic courts and decks.

Possible bonuses

By using the per-square-foot measurement methodology being proposed, the Village would provide incentives to reduce one's bill, such as putting in greenery where a concrete pad might go, for instance.

The method in place

Currently, the Village uses an ERU (Equivalent Residential Unit) system to collect fees. Single-family homes get 1.5 ERUs, while multi-family structures, such as condos and apartments, get 1 ERU, "so the relationship is that a single-family homeowner is paying 50 percent more than someone who owns an apartment," Nussbaum said.

What is expected

Village Manager Steve Williamson was asked to bring back further options on public space square footage (not currently a part of the proposed method), and Council members can clear up any confusion on their part with the actual consultants from Maitland-based Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. -- Henry Thomas and Joe Williams -- who will be available.

Other agenda items include:

- A resolution granting Florida Power & Light Co. a utility easement for underground utilities at Paradise Park.

- A capital project selecting Restate Construction LLC for public beach access improvements, not to exceed $110,000.

- A resolution authorizing the Village Manager to issue a work order to Moffat & Nichol, Inc., for engineering, surveying and marine biological services relating to the beach renourishment project, not to exceed $80,000.

- Police Chief Frank Sousa will provide an update on "Scootsafe," a scooter safety awareness campaign.

- Fire Chief Eric Lang will reiterate the importance of hurricane preparedness, especially in the wake of the recent torrential rain.