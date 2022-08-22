Stormwater fee proposal back on agenda for Wednesday’s Village Council meeting

Deciding on how to fairly and proportionately collect stormwater utility fees from Key Biscayne property owners will be among the major subjects at Wednesday's 6 p.m. Village Council meeting, a day after primary elections are held.

Also on the agenda is the Village's presentation of what improvements and enhancements should be done on the Rickenbacker Causeway, keeping Key Biscayne's traffic flow, and bicycle and pedestrian safety at the forefront. Residents got to see a slideshow on Thursday, but now Village Council members will get the last look before the concept is presented to Miami-Dade County officials.

In addition, three other topics will be discussed by the Local Planning Agency at 5:45 p.m.: outdoor signage on architectural parts of shopping centers; encouraging more non-vehicle usage with more bicycle and golf cart parking areas; and, the continuation of outdoor dining areas that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, but with some tighter restrictions.

The stormwater fees issue could generate the most discussion, however. The subject has been deferred three times and, basically, calls for calculations of impervious square feet on each property in addition to what is called a Rate Per Trip determination on areas akin to roads, sidewalks or other areas used for transportation.

The average daily trip generation for a single-family home, for instance, has been factored at 9.43 trips, while those living in a multi-residential unit would be calculated at 4.54 trips. For each non-residential developed property per 1.000 square feet of non-residential building space, the average daily trip generation is 21.00 trips.

Those calculations, based on land use, are from data published in the Institute of Transportation Engineers Manual ("ITE"), which is an industry-wide resource.

Based on the Supplemental Report, which the Village ordered from a consultant, it determined that the single and multi-family and commercial parcels overall within the Village include impervious areas totaling 15,516,179 square feet. Based on the analysis, and the current collection of approximately $1.9 million in Stormwater Utility Fees, an annual rate per square foot of impervious area of $0.1237 would need to be imposed in order to collect the same amount from the developed properties in the Village.

The report also provides that the total impervious area calculated with respect to public roads and sidewalks equals 2,596,772 square feet, which is 14.3% of the total impervious square feet within the Village. Therefore, the base fee alone should fund, annually, an amount equal to 14.3% of the total cost for stormwater management.

Since 1993, the Village has used an Equivalent Residential Unit ("ERU") conversion methodology.

The three items brought before the Local Planning Agency that Council members may elect to approve are:

1. A text amendment that encourages bicycle and golf cart use over vehicles by requiring new construction to provide bicycle parking and allows (but not required) new and existing commercial properties to exchange a portion of vehicular parking for bicycle and golf cart parking.

2. A proposal to allows signage for multi-tenant centers on architectural features within that center, not to be placed at a height above the story where the tenant is located or above the height of the entire building; and shall not exceed 10% of the area of the facade of the decorative architectural feature on which the sign is placed; and the material and colors of all signs shall be compatible with the materials and colors of the building. All signage must receive the Village Manager's approval.

3. A proposed amendment to continue allowing additional outdoor space for dining on private property outside of a restaurant, encouraging better use of the space, and allowing for no blockage of pedestrians, and no accompanying outdoor music.