Stormwater rate proposal goes down the drain as questions arise about fairness and factors not considered, like roads

Not long after honoring two state champion rugby teams, Village of Key Biscayne Council members played their own game of political volleyball Tuesday night, tossing up ideas and criticisms on how to collect stormwater fees, eventually “kicking the can down the road,” as one member put it.

The decision regarding a potential new way to allocate fees, based on the amount of impervious area in a home or condo -- and being called “the most equitable” by consultants and some city leaders -- was tabled until at least the next Council meeting on June 14.

“I find this talk about delays and moving down the road is amusing,” Councilman Ignacio Segurola said. “The materials (that were presented at the first reading) were absolutely very clear ... This methodology has been adopted and recognized nationwide. This Council is kicking the can down the road (again).

“We're now three years behind in undergrounding (utilities) because this Council is not ready to make a decision ... We have a stormwater problem. Delaying it three years only furthers the problem.”

Based on specific comments from the public and certain Council members, it was fairly easy to spot who would be in favor of the new system and who would have reservations. Based on the methodology being considered, those living in condo developments could see their fees drop by some 40%, while many single-family homeowners could see their rates doubled or more.

“I want to see this pass,” Mayor Mike Davey said. “I want to get this done. I thought we had the four votes ... from what I’m hearing now, I don't think we get the four votes right away. My concern with this is we should have done this (additional analyzing) at the first reading. I don’t think this is fair to the community (to extend the arguments tonight).”

Vice Mayor Brett Moss said the Council needs to make “responsible decisions,” adding he wants “to look at this inside and out and analyze it. I don’t want to vote no, but it needs to be correct. This has nothing to do with the (actual) projects, just how to allocate the money ... It’s a big policy.”

The motion was eventually deferred by a 4-3 margin (Segurola, Luis Lauredo and Ed London voting no) so that Village Manager Steve Williamson can bring back further options on public spaces square footage (not currently a part of the proposed method) and allow Council members to clear up any confusion on their part with the consultants from Maitland-based Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. -- Henry Thomas and Joe Williams -- who will be on hand to provide answers at the June 14 meeting.

We’re having an up and down vote that day,” Davey said.

“I don’t think we get those (four) votes in June,” Segurola said.

Fair system is the objective

At issue is how the stormwater fees are collected.

Currently, the Village uses an ERU (Equivalent Residential Unit) system to collect fees. Single-family homes get 1.5 ERUs, while multi-family structures, such as condos and apartments, get 1 ERU, “so the relationship is that a single-family homeowner is paying 50 percent more than someone who owns an apartment,” Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum recently explained to the Islander News.

“We didn't feel that was the most equitable system because the impervious area is the biggest factor when it comes to maintaining the stormwater system. ... in the old system, you would pay equal regardless of the impervious square footage.”

Councilman Frank Caplan questioned why impervious areas are tied so strictly to stormwater issues, saying “I'd have to be persuaded more ... it seems superficial, bordering on fallacious (false premises)” that impervious areas on residents' properties are the leading cause of stormwater management problems.

“The reliance on impermeability to such a driving degree to differentiate the cost ... this doesn’t take into account porous materials (perhaps being used in some places and not actually measured by the satellite system Raftelis uses).

The exemptions for houses of worship also didn't sit well with Caplan. “It doesn’t seem logical to me,” he said.

Williamson said any tax burden would be open to an appeal process, which London said only further strengthened his “no” vote.

“Steve says we will have an appeal process,” he said. “My pool is 7 inches down, so it can collect water. My building was built after 2004 so it can retain more. It's a can of worms ... I have no problem voting no tonight or tomorrow ... We won’t have to worry about this nonsense. Then we'll have the courts to weigh in on all the appeals.”

By using the per-square-foot measurement methodology being proposed, the Village also provides incentives to reduce one's bill, such as putting in greenery where a concrete pad might go, for instance.

According to Nussbaum, the median single-family home on Key Biscayne has 4,800 impervious square feet, meaning fees for a home that size would be doubled to roughly $608 a year if the vote passes.

On the other hand, the median condo on Key Biscayne has 964 impervious square feet so, in that example, fees would be reduced by about 40%.

What about the impact of public spaces?

Non-residential properties will remain unchanged from the current per-square-foot of impervious area approach, although that also was questioned by London and Moss, who asked why public spaces were excluded from this.

“People thought the existing system was not equitable,” London said. “(Then) people from condos say we can contain our own water with lakes etc., and then you hired a consultant and they said, ‘Fine, we'll come up with a solution which will make sense to everybody.’

“Why do we only count the private property and not the roads?” he said, pointing out that a little more than 39% of the island is covered by roads, which is where the most flooding occurs. “What happens in a major storm? It's very difficult to drive on roads, so (stormwater management) benefits everybody, but so do the beaches, fire, police. What do we do (in those cases)? We charge an ad valorem tax where everybody benefits ... So if you have a half-million dollar property, it's gonna cost you $9 a month more ... and this affects about 97% of property owners. Why did we hire a consultant?

“What I propose is throwing out this thing, just making it part of ad valorem. It's simple, economical.”

Council member Allison McCormick said she didn’t expect to hear London throwing out the fee. “But before changing our whole system, I want to understand what it fully means (how to receive credits). I want to make sure we know what we’re voting for ... this is a major policy change.”

Earlier in the evening, Moss said he didn’t think the proposal was ready for a vote. “I spoke with the Manager and he said ‘I think you're misunderstanding it.’ So I sat down with him, with the consultants, with Benjamin, (Public Works Director) Jake (Ozyman), and some others, and I had more concerns after that meeting.

“I want a current evaluation of the rate distribution and how it works ...They could not do that at that meeting. I think we should understand what our methodology is now ... why are we excluding all the public spaces? They said by law (they) can’t include public right-of-ways – this is a utility fee, not a special assessment, to begin with.”

Davey agreed that public spaces should be part of the equation, “because we all use it.”

“I look at this as a much bigger problem than stormwater,” Lauredo said. “The way we paid $25,000 for (biennial survey results shown earlier in the evening) to tell us it’s a problem. It’s not amusing, but frustrating. Absolutely we have the inability to make decisions ... It’s frustrating we can’t decide on anything. I think there is an epidemic ... I'm shocked five members had a metamorphosis since the first meeting (reading).”

Caplan, like some other of his fellow Council members, came in Tuesday night thinking there was going to be a vote. That is, until a ping-pong of questions and concerns began popping up.

“It’s one thing to turn over the work to the consultant, but not explaining it to the public as to why it’s the best decision ... I’m not sure if it’s more equitable as to what we have now,” he said, pointing out that home-buyers don't intentionally create impermeable space, they inherit it.

“We need to address stormwater now, (but) this is all about rate setting, not about the program overall ... I’m not sure this is ready to be adopted.”

Having the consultants from Raftelis on hand for the June 14 meeting raised yet another question.

“Is this going to cost us more?" asked Lauredo, who all along has been hesitant in shelling out taxpayer money for consultants on a number of various projects, including the $36,080 already spent here.

“Yes,” answered Nussbaum.